By Clyde Russell

SINGAPORE, Sept 30 The jump in oil product premiums in Asia after a fire shut Royal Dutch Shell's refinery in Singapore is likely to prove temporary as the global economy trims demand and new plants are commissioned in the region.

While the loss of products from the 500,000 barrel a day plant, Shell's biggest refinery, will cause a temporary disruption to fuel pricing, it won't be enough to stand in the way of broader economic forces.

The gradual ratcheting down of global oil demand figures is mainly as a result of slower growth in Europe and the United States, but Asia won't be totally unscathed.

The International Energy Agency in September revised down global oil demand growth to 1 million barrels a day, taking total demand to 89.3 million barrels a day, with developed nations consuming 370,000 barrels a day less and developing countries 1.4 million barrels a day more.

While oil demand remains fairly robust in Asia, the flow of cargoes, particularly of middle distillates, to Europe and the United States may drop because of lower demand in the West.

Refinery expansions in Asia are also likely to put downward pressure on margins in coming months, especially in the face of slower economic growth.

China is expected to have added around 520,000 barrels a day of capacity in 2011, taking its total processing ability to around 10 million barrels a day, well above its apparent demand of around 8.9 million barrels a day in August.

India is expected to bring an additional 1.1 million barrels a day online in the year the March 2012, taking its overall capacity to 4.8 million barrels a day.

While the bulk of these expansions are designed to meet rising domestic demand in Asia's two rising economic powerhouses, there is likely to be a period of overcapacity that could promote exports from both.

Even Japan may export more products such as gasoil and gasoline, as it runs its refineries at high operating rates to produce more fuel oil to meet increased demand for the residue from thermal power plants making up for nuclear capacity shuttered after the March earthquake and tsunami.

This means the boost to crack spreads in Singapore, Asia's oil products trading hub, will likely ease in coming months, assuming there are no further refinery disruptions, which may be another point altogether, given there have been at least 11 reported fires at Asian refineries so far this year compared with 10 for the whole of 2010.

The premium of Singapore gasoil over Dubai crude jumped 14 percent on Thursday to $19.27 a barrel, largely reversing a declining trend in place since August.

Singapore 92-RON gasoline's premium over Brent crude jumped 21 percent Thursday on news of the fire at Shell's refinery, which produces about 4 million barrels of the motor fuel a month and exports about 1.3 million.

The refinery also exports between 5.5 million and 6 million barrels of distillates a month, according to traders, and the loss of these products saw timespreads for gasoil for October/November and November/December surge by more than 50 percent to backwardations of $1.10 and 90 cents a barrel respectively, levels not seen since 2008.

Such a response to a refinery incident isn't unexpected: the same thing happened when Taiwan's Formosa shut its 540,000 barrel a day refinery after a blaze in July.

The boost to prices from the Formosa incident was more muted, but didn't take too long to unwind. The risk is that the same will happen again.