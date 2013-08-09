By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 9 The balance of power between host
countries and petroleum companies has shifted decisively as a
result of the shale revolution and the push into deepwater oil
and gas fields off the coast of Latin America and Africa.
The first decade of the 21st century was dominated by talk
about increasing "resource nationalism" as governments demanded
a greater share of the revenues from natural resources located
on their territory.
But in the past three years, resource nationalism has
disappeared from the agenda. Rather than trying to impose
tougher terms on oil and gas companies, most countries are now
competing to attract investment by offering reductions in
royalties and lower tax rates.
Countries as diverse as the United Kingdom, Argentina,
Ukraine and Poland want to attract explorers and developers to
exploit shale deposits. And countries along the east and west
coasts of Africa, as well as Latin America, are all vying to
attract spending on offshore oil and gas discoveries.
Faced with so many competing opportunities, oil and gas
companies are pushing for a better bargain.
"We are not an opportunity-constrained company, we are a
capital-constrained company," Shell Chief Executive Peter Voser
told Reuters in an interview, a position he has stressed to
investors several times over the course of this year.
The underlying message from Shell and other oil companies to
resource owners is clear: if you want us to invest time, money
and technology developing your resource rather than somewhere
else, you must offer us competitive and attractive terms.
EQUITY OR SERVICE
Under the traditional model in the oil and gas industry,
producers paid semi-fixed fees in the form of royalty payments
and bonuses to the resource owner, normally the government. In
return they got to keep any residual revenue from selling the
oil and paid taxes on the profits in the normal way.
By the late 1990s, however, that model had been replaced in
most emerging markets by production-sharing arrangements and
service contracts, under which the oil and gas company received
a largely fixed fee for investment in exploration and
development, and the host government kept the residual revenue.
Service companies such as Halliburton and
Schlumberger were happy to work as contractors on fixed
fees. But most international oil and gas majors such as Shell
, BP, Total and Exxon Mobil
resisted and continued to press for access to oil and gas as
equity owners.
PLUCKING THE GOOSE
In the 1990s and through the 2000s as China boomed and the
commodity super-cycle pushed prices for oil and other
commodities to record highs, resource owners pushed for even
tougher deals, and for the most part they were successful.
Resource owners such as Iraq insisted on service contracts
with exceptionally tough terms, and the international oil
companies eventually agreed, mostly to get a foot in the door
and hope the terms could be renegotiated to something more
favourable later.
Even countries such as the United Kingdom, which continued
to offer traditional royalty-and-tax terms, hiked tax rates, in
many cases retrospectively to capture the "windfall profits"
from higher oil and gas prices.
By 2008 as commodity prices were peaking, governments
appeared to have won. Whether oil was produced under a
royalty-and-tax system or some form of production-sharing or
service contract, host governments had succeeded in capturing
most of the upside from oil and gas prices.
Oil and gas companies were left to accept defeat and
whatever terms were offered to them.
PORTFOLIO PERSPECTIVE
Petroleum leases are complicated, but most of the seemingly
arcane disputes boil to down to a simple question of who gets to
keep the benefits from periods of high prices.
For the oil majors, exceptional profits produced from some
fields during periods of high prices are needed to compensate
for the enormous risks they undertake in exploration and
production and making long-term capital investments. The
extraordinary profits pay for all the wells that come up dry and
for the poor returns in years of low prices.
For resource owners, however, exceptional profits can look
like an unearned windfall, a gift of nature, which should be
kept by the people of the host country.
It is mostly a matter of perspective. Resource owners
evaluate profits on a well-by-well, field-by-field or at most
country-wide level and usually at only one point in time.
Exploration and production companies evaluate profits on a
portfolio basis across the whole set of their assets and over
the entire price cycle.
So what to a resource owner appears to be unjustified
windfall profits may appear to an operator to be merely a
high-performing element in an average-performing portfolio.
COMPETING FOR CAPITAL
The last three years have seen a remarkable shift.
References to resource nationalism have declined markedly, and
instead a race is on to offer better terms and attract
investment.
The United Kingdom has eased taxes to reverse declining
investment and production of offshore oil and gas and is
offering generous terms for onshore shale exploration. Russia is
seeking foreign technology and companies to help develop its
Siberian and Arctic fields. Even hyper-nationalist Argentina is
offering more generous pricing and taxation to attract
investment in its giant Vaca Muerta shale formation.
In the late 1990s and 2000s, numerous oil companies were
chasing a handful of new opportunities. Now thanks to the shale
revolution as well as advances in offshore drilling, the set of
potential investments has widened dramatically, outpacing the
number of international companies pursuing them and the amount
of capital available to be employed. The result is a noticeable
shift in the balance of negotiating power.
FISCAL TERMS AND RISK
Fiscal terms and resource nationalism tend to follow a
fairly well defined cycle.
In the early phases of the development of a new oil field or
province, host countries are keen to attract investment and
offer attractive terms, especially if a field requires very
large amounts of capital and complex technology to exploit.
Later once a province is more mature, the infrastructure is
built and the technology problems have been solved, the
bargaining position of operating companies weakens, and
governments impose tougher terms as well as revising existing
contracts.
Nationalism and fiscal terms tend to be stiffer when prices
are high and rising and governments are confident they can
capture future revenue windfalls. They fade when prices are low
or falling and governments become anxious about the need to
attract investment to maintain production and revenues.
Both shale and deepwater exploration have changed industry
dynamics, although in different ways.
Shale is a low-cost, low risk and relatively straightforward
technology, so it should favour resource owners. But it remains
untested in most countries, needs a large number of new wells to
be drilled, and the gas which is often produced needs expensive
liquefaction facilities to make it transportable and realise the
value.
Shale production has also lowered oil and gas prices and
threatens to push them down further. Resource owners need to be
able to offer favourable terms to attract investment in an
environment where rising prices are no longer guaranteed.
By contrast, deepwater is a complex and enormously expensive
technology that most host governments cannot hope to master on
their own, leaving them dependent on the international majors if
they want the resource developed at all.
Little wonder petroleum companies can now afford to be much
more choosy in which projects they pursue and drive a far harder
bargain with resource owners.