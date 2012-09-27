By James Saft
Sept 27 Emerging markets are, in essence, a
leveraged way to play the bet that the Federal Reserve will
continue its quantitative easing policy - always, everywhere and
forever.
Whether that makes them a good investment is an entirely
different question.
If you believe that the European Central Bank has taken euro
break-up off of the table and that the Fed's pledge to continue
buying bonds indefinitely until labor conditions improve will
work, then expect fantastic returns from risk assets, and the
riskier, as in emerging markets, the better.
There is, however, a more nuanced debate to have. Even if we
don't believe that QE3 will "work" by the Fed's own definition,
we may well expect that it will have a real and positive impact
on asset markets for at least some portion of time. By buying
relatively safe mortgage debt - and very possibly more
Treasuries later - the Fed will put cash into the pockets of
investors, cash which will need to find a home.
Some of it, clearly, has been flowing into emerging markets
stocks, bond and currencies.
"Powerful policy puts by the ECB and the Fed have, at least
in the near term, broken the stress-intervention cycle which has
dominated markets for some time," wrote Piero Ghezzi, head of
economics and emerging markets research at Barclays Capital, in
a note to clients.
"While the timing of a global growth rebound remains
uncertain, the tail risks for investors, in particular those
related to the euro area, have been reduced. This improves the
outlook for risky assets and should support flows into EM
assets," he added.
Emerging markets shares have outperformed the S&P 500
in the past month, rising by more than 4 percent against
2 percent, during which time the ECB has taken action and the
Federal Reserve instituted its new policy of open-ended
quantitative easing. Over the past year, however, emerging
markets have returned less than half the 23 percent gain of the
S&P, and over two years the figures are deeply ugly, with
emerging markets down by 5 percent against a 25 percent gain in
the S&P.
THREE BIG RISKS
There are at least three large risks to a strategy of
plunging into emerging markets to play the QE3 momentum trade.
First, we don't know how long the positive effects will last. As
in recent bouts of QE, the clear pattern has been for an initial
quite positive reaction in markets, but an ebbing over months,
especially if economic data does not improve. Returns from past
easings have been diminishing over time.
It may well be that you get a nice ride upwards, but an
equally magnified or greater fall if markets don't keep faith
with central banks.
Also, you have risks that are particular to emerging markets
if QE does work. It may well drive up commodity prices, as it
has in the past. This is especially inflationary in emerging
markets where poorer consumers spend a higher percentage of
their money on food and energy. That's not just bad news from a
human perspective; it may force central banks in emerging
markets to keep conditions tight to fight inflation, hurting
growth there in comparison to developed markets.
One of the points of QE, though not one officials emphasize,
is to help growth in the countries where it is being done by
driving down their exchange rates. Between the ECB, Fed, Bank of
Japan and other central banks, we have a clear game of
competitive currency devaluation going on, and it will only
become more intense if economic conditions get worse.
This could be quite bad for emerging markets, which are more
dependent on exports and have less well developed domestic
consumer economies.
Finally, the big one: the Fed and the ECB may not succeed,
and even if they do, politicians here may mess things up by
sending the U.S. over the fiscal cliff. The International
Monetary Fund warned on Thursday that emerging markets are
increasingly vulnerable to another recession in the U.S. or
Europe.
"There is no guarantee that the relative calm emerging
economies have enjoyed over the past two years will continue,"
IMF economist Abdul Abiad said at a news conference. "There is a
significant risk that advanced economies could experience
another downturn, and in such an event, emerging economies and
developing economies will end up 'recoupling' with advanced
economies."
What the IMF calls 'recoupling' would look very much like a
bloodbath in financial markets, with emerging markets seriously
underperforming.
None of this eliminates the value of emerging markets as a
source of potential diversification, and as a means to investing
in economies which should, over time, grow more quickly than
developed ones. But rather than a bet on decoupling, playing
emerging markets today needs to be recognized as just a QE trade
with booster rockets.