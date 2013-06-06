(Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 6 The jump in Brent crude's premium over Asian benchmark Dubai to the highest in 10 weeks is likely a blip in an otherwise declining trend.

The driver for Wednesday's jump in the premium to $3.75 a barrel was news that South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest crude importer, has boosted incentives for crude imports from regions other than the Middle East.

In a bid to cut reliance on the volatile region, South Korea will now pay back 90 percent of freight charges from crude imported from the Americas, Africa and Europe once annual imports by a company reach 2 million barrels a year, down from 7 million previously.

This increased the likelihood of more imports of crudes from the North Sea, such as Brent, but also of Nigerian and Angolan oil, both of which are light and sweet, similar to Brent.

But while South Korea may well end up taking more light, sweet crude, the trend in Asia is still shifting markedly toward heavier, more sour grades.

The refinery building programme across the region is skewed to complex units capable of maximising middle distillate output from heavy crudes, the bulk of which come from major Middle East suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and Kuwait.

When India's Reliance Industries, for example, built its massive 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) refinery complex, it banked on using heavy, sour crudes that were usually available at substantial discounts to light, sweet grades.

Many new Chinese refineries commissioned in the past few years, and others still under construction, also aim to use heavier grades and have invested in sophisticated cracking, coking and desulphurisation units in order to maximise flexibility.

China has embarked on a massive refinery expansion programme, taking its total capacity from around 9.5 million bpd at the end of 2009 to 12 million bpd by the end of last year.

This year, a further 510,000 bpd of capacity is expected to come on stream and by end-2015 the nation is expected to have 15 million bpd available.

These refineries, and others planned in Asia such as a 200,000 bpd plant in Vietnam, will end up competing with each other for heavier crude grades.

At the same time, the marginal barrel of crude being supplied onto the global market is tending to be light and sweet.

The shale revolution in the United States is producing lighter oil, and while these aren't being exported, they are resulting in U.S. refiners buying smaller amounts of Angolan and Nigerian crude, as my colleague John Kemp noted.

BRENT'S PREMIUM HALVED

Traditionally light, sweet crudes have been prized by refiners for their higher yield of light distallates, such as gasoline. In March 2005, Brent's premium over Dubai DUB-EFS-1M was $8.10 a barrel, and in March 2008 it was still $7 a barrel.

The spread plummeted during the global financial crises, and by the time Reliance commissioned the second plant at its Jamnagar plant in December 2008, the premium was down to $1.20.

It then switched to Dubai being stronger than Brent for much of 2009 as Asian demand growth for predominantly heavier grade crudes remained robust, while demand in Europe and much of the developed world went backwards.

Conflict in Libya, a light, sweet crude producer, helped send the premium back to a high of $7.61 a barrel in December 2011, but since then it has been on a downward trend.

The 2012 peak was $5.60 a barrel, and so far in 2013 it has been $5.40, reached on the very first trading day of the year, Jan. 2.

It appears that despite volatility caused by events such as the Arab Spring, the trend is for Brent crude to gradually lose its premium over Dubai.

This trend has been amplified by the loss of up to 1.5 million bpd of Iranian heavy crude from the market because of Western sanctions against the Islamic republic's nuclear programme.

Iran's shipments fell to 700,000 bpd in April , down from the 2.3 million bpd it used to export prior to the ramping up of efforts to squeeze Tehran at the beginning of 2012.

The question is how will Asian refiners respond to this development?

While the South Korean decision to subsidise imports from regions other than the Middle East is driven by energy security concerns, it may be that in time economics will also encourage Asian refiners to look further afield.

China, currently the world's second-largest crude importer and on track to overtake the U.S. within five years, is still heavily dependant on Middle East crudes.

In the year to April, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait supplied almost half of China's imports, with the Saudi's accounting for almost 21 percent.

The top non-Middle East suppliers were Angola and Russia, which supplied 23 percent of China's oil, and their exports tend to be light and sweet grades.

Next on the list was heavy-crude producer Venezuela, which met 5.8 percent of China's needs.

However, the figures show that China is still largely consuming heavier crude grades, with price an obvious factor given Angola's lighter crudes were landed at an 18 percent premium over shipments from Venezuela.

But if light crudes fall in price to levels near those for heavier, Middle East grades, the likelihood is that the new, complex refineries in Asia will start to change their slates.

This should ensure that, other factors being equal, Brent maintains a premium to Dubai, but it shouldn't be able to command a premium of more than a few dollars a barrel. (Editing by Richard Pullin)