By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 20 Asian refining
margins have dropped to the lowest in three years and while
profits are likely to get the traditional year-end boost from
winter demand, it may not be as large as in the past.
The processing profit on a barrel of Dubai crude for a
complex refinery receiving Singapore benchmark product prices
fell to $3.53 a barrel over the past five days,
down from the peak this year of $10.49 reached in February.
Using the monthly average figures DUB-SIN-REF-MA, margins
are at their lowest since September 2009 as refiners battle a
combination of high crude oil prices, softer economic growth in
parts of Asia and increasing supply from plants in China and the
Middle East.
Relief normally comes in the form of the traditional boost
to demand for fuel during the northern hemisphere winter.
Last winter, margins rose 93 percent from November 2012 to
February this year, while for the prior year the gain was 91
percent.
A similar gain this year would take margins to close to $7 a
barrel, still below the peak reached at the end of winter
earlier this year, but certainly enough to keep refineries in
operation.
However, there are several factors that suggest that margins
may not recover as much as refiners no doubt hope they will.
Chief among these is the increasing supply of products
likely to hit the Asian market.
Saudi Arabia's new 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) Jubail
refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and
France's Total has started production and will ramp up
to full capacity by the end of the year.
While much of the export output of this plant is more likely
to flow to Europe than to Asia, it will displace Asian cargoes
that used to head west of Suez and now will have to be sold in
the east of Suez market.
Adding to the potential supply of oil products in Asia are
new refineries being commissioned in China, including
PetroChina's 200,000 bpd plant in Sichuan and Sinochem's 240,000
bpd Quanzhou complex.
While it's by no means certain that extra Chinese capacity
will find its way into export markets, this has so far been the
case in 2013.
In the first seven months of the year China was a net
exporter of about 50,000 bpd of diesel, compared with being a
net importer of 17,400 bpd over the same period in 2012.
China's refineries are also running at relatively low
operating rates, with 9.36 million bpd processed in August, and
an average of 9.53 million bpd over the first eight months,
compared with a capacity of 12 million bpd.
Additional capacity increases the possibility of higher
runs, and if domestic demand isn't growing fast enough, as
currently appears the case, China's refiners will be looking to
export.
There is also the chance of softer winter demand, with
weather forecasts so far suggesting a normal season.
However, Japan is likely to use less fuel oil for power
generation as cheaper coal-fired power increases, with the
Petroleum Association of Japan estimating demand for direct-burn
crude and fuel oil may drop 10 to 20 percent this winter from
the prior year.
Traders also say it appears that major diesel imports such
as Vietnam and Indonesia have largely obtained what they need
for the fourth quarter, and demand in Australia, may be lower
given reduced consumption at remote mines as a result of low
prices for some minerals, especially coal.
On the positive side, gasoil stocks in both Europe and the
United States are currently below the levels for this time last
year, implying the U.S. may export less to Europe in the next
few weeks, while demand for cargoes from Asia may rise.
Whether this will be enough to boost, or even maintain,
gasoil margins in Asia is doubtful. It will likely take higher
demand in the region to cause the crack to rise.
The gasoil crack has been drifting lower in
recent weeks, dropping to $16.14 on Thursday from $19.67 a
barrel on July 22.
While a seasonal boost is still likely, Asian refiners will
be hoping that other factors also kick in, such as lower crude
oil prices if tensions ease around the Syrian conflict, stronger
economic growth and a colder than expected winter.