(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 27 With commodity
prices slumping, the local currency slipping and manufacturing
jobs disappearing, Australians are starting to question whether
they've backed the wrong economic horse.
The country's wealth and unbroken 24 years of economic
growth have largely been built on exploiting natural resources
and the happy coincidence of being close to China just as its
demand for iron ore, coal and other minerals exploded.
But with China's growth slowing and many commodities in
structural oversupply after resource companies over-estimated
future demand, Australia finds itself facing some uncomfortable
issues.
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) neatly encapsulates the problems
facing Australia.
A combination of international and local companies have
invested about $200 billion in the past few years to massively
expand Australia's LNG capacity, building eight new projects.
This will more than quadruple Australia's output of the
super-chilled fuel to over 80 million tonnes per annum, in the
process overtaking Qatar as the world's largest producer and
leaving regional rivals Malaysia and Indonesia far behind.
But much like iron ore and coal, it now appears that the
demand forecasts for LNG that underpinned the projects were
optimistic, and producers are likely to find it increasingly
difficult to source buyers, especially for the part of output
that isn't tied to long-term contracts.
Even the cargoes delivered into long-term contracts won't
deliver the revenue that companies probably expected they would,
given they are oil-linked and crude, in common with other
commodities, has slumped and the outlook remains soft.
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS climbed to $8.10 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) in the week ended July 24, but
this is down almost 20 percent from the start of the year and 60
percent from the record high of $20.50 reached in February last
year.
While major LNG investors such as Chevron, Exxon
Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and Australia's Santos
wouldn't have expected prices of around $20 per mmBtu
to sustain, they could reasonably have forecast around $12-$14
as a long-term price when they were making investment decisions
in the past five years.
NOT ALL BAD NEWS
While the slump in LNG prices has no doubt weakened the
economics of the projects and increased the length of time it
will take to make positive returns, there are still positives.
Despite weak demand growth this year, longer-term forecasts
are still bullish for LNG, even if they have been tempered from
the wild exuberance of previous years.
ANZ Bank expects LNG usage in Asia will grow by 40 percent
in the next decade on rising demand for cleaner energy.
This would allow Australia's LNG exports to triple to an
annual value of more than A$50 billion ($36 billion), making the
fuel the country's biggest export earner, overtaking current
number one iron ore and second-ranked coal, the bank said in a
report released July 23.
But rising LNG exports are also a double-edged sword for
Australia as while they deliver export earnings and royalty
taxes for the government, they will also cause the price of
domestic natural gas to rise to levels linked to international
prices.
This means domestic wholesale natural gas prices may almost
double, which could lower aggregate profitability of
gas-dependant manufacturers, such as chemical and metals, by 20
percent, according to ANZ.
While the bank says this means manufacturers must adopt
strategies to mitigate higher gas prices, in reality this is
likely to lead to further hollowing out of the industrial base.
The decade-long, China-inspired commodity price boom from
2004 onwards resulted in the Australian dollar surging to a
record high of around $1.10.
In turn this put enormous pressure on import-competing
industries, with the most obvious casualty being vehicle
manufacturing, with the local units of General Motors, Ford and
Toyota all announcing an end to manufacturing by 2018.
While lower commodity prices caused the Australian dollar to
slip to $0.7290 in early trade Monday, the risk is that the LNG
export boom once again renders industries uncompetitive, and
once factories close they tend to close forever.
There are also no major LNG projects likely to be built
after the current wave, given the poor outlook for prices and
increased supply from the United States and potentially Canada,
meaning the workers currently building plants will struggle to
find new jobs.
PROJECT PIPELINE EMPTIES
This is also the case in iron ore, where the mining giants
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have largely
completed their expansion plans and are now seeking to cut
workers in a bid to lower costs in response to low prices.
In coal, the same dynamic is at work, with serious question
marks now being raised over whether the new projects in the
Galilee Basin in Queensland state will actually proceed.
India's Adani has stopped development work on its
planned A$10 billion Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee,
increasing speculation it's preparing to walk away from the
40-million tonne a year project.
Australia also appears increasingly out of step with its
global peers on climate change, with conservative Prime Minister
Tony Abbott lauding coal while decrying wind farms as "visually
awful", and ordering a government clean energy financing agency
to stop funding wind and solar power.
However, the headline-grabbing issues don't quite
encapsulate some basic realities.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of iron ore, and
will most likely reclaim its top spot in coal from Indonesia in
the coming years.
It will become number one in LNG within three years and
while green activists may not like these commodities, demand for
them is likely to remain robust for decades to come.
In the meantime, Australia is also likely to benefit from
increased demand for agricultural products, as well as from
export-orientated industries such as tourism and higher
education.
It's worth remembering two things from Australia's recent
history.
In 1980, former Singapore prime minister and elder statesman
Lee Kuan Yew said Australians risked becoming the "poor white
trash of Asia." His warning that reform was needed to open up
and innovate the economy was heeded and instead of falling
behind the Asian tigers, Australia managed to increase living
standards.
At the height of the technology revolution hailed by former
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan as a new economic
paradigm, Australia was ignored by investors as an old economy,
dominated by mining.
The tech wreck of 2001 and the rise of China brought the old
economy back into vogue, but the challenge for Australia is once
again to navigate the turbulent waters of the commodity cycle.
(Editing by Ed Davies)