Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist.
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Oct 29 Bauxite is one of
the few natural resources to attract positive commentary amid
the sharp falls in many commodities in the past few months.
Certainly the outlook appears quite constructive for the
mineral used to make alumina, which in turn is the primary
ingredient for aluminium.
Indonesia produced about 12 percent of the world's output
and was the top supplier to China prior to Jakarta imposing a
ban on exporting raw mineral ores in January.
The Ebola outbreak in West Africa appears to have had a
limited impact on shipments from Guinea, so far, but the risk of
disruption rises as long as the deadly disease remains prevalent
in the region.
Also, much of the planned new supply is in West Africa,
including major projects in Mali, and the longer the Ebola
crisis endures, the more likely delays and cost overruns become.
Throw in signs that, excluding China, aluminium demand is
rising as the U.S. and other economies recover, while Chinese
aluminium output remains robust, and it's not hard to see
bauxite as a shining light in the commodity firmament.
The problem is that all of this positive news has yet to
show up in the bauxite market, and much of the blame for this
can be laid at China's door.
Chinese bauxite buyers took a very practical view of
Indonesia's proposed ban on mineral exports and spent much of
2013 stockpiling prior to the imposition of the export ban.
China imported 70.7 million tonnes of bauxite in 2013, a
gain of 79 percent on 2012 and well ahead of likely use of about
40 million tonnes.
This means that China started the year with at least 30
million tonnes, and possibly more, of bauxite in storage.
In the first nine months of 2014, China imported 27.9
million tonnes of bauxite, down 47 percent on the same period in
2013.
The percentage decrease is unimportant. Rather, it's the
overall level of imports that matters here.
If the last quarter sees imports at more or less the same
rate as the first nine months, China will import about 36
million tonnes.
In other words, not that far off estimated demand for 40
million tonnes of imports.
This means the Chinese stockpile of bauxite is unlikely to
be going down as fast as may have been expected, given the total
absence of Indonesian supplies.
PRICES INCREASE, BUT NOT MUCH
What's more, China has managed to secure its bauxite this
year at prices not too different to what it was paying last
year.
The average price paid in September this year was $59.67 a
tonne, according to customs data, which is just 7.8 percent more
than the $55.32 paid in December last year.
The increase is largely because of the loss of the cheaper
Indonesian supplies, but it does show that so far China hasn't
battled to obtain bauxite, and isn't paying through the nose for
the privilege.
China's apparently comfortable bauxite situation calls into
question the positive outlook for the mineral ore and the plans
by mining companies to boost supply in the next few years.
In addition to projects in Mali, mining major Glencore
is holding talks with the government of the Australian
state of Queensland on plans to mine the Aurukun project, while
junior miner Australian Bauxite is pressing ahead with
its mine in the southern island state of Tasmania.
It's also likely that Indonesian bauxite will return to the
market from 2015 onwards, albeit largely in the form of alumina,
as the country progresses with several bauxite and alumina
plants.
While the underlying story of rising aluminium demand
globally remains supportive for bauxite, miners should be wary
of making the same mistakes as in the coal and iron ore sectors,
where massive investment in supply has resulted in large
structural surpluses.
