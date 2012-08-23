--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 23 It's taken some
time but at last BHP Billiton has acted to change the direction
of the conversation about the China and India commodity boom.
Up to Wednesday's announcement BHP and its peers have been
stymied by the focus of investors and analysts on the potential
for expensive new investments to boost commodity supply beyond
what Asia's emerging giants will demand.
It may take some time yet, but BHP's decision to defer capex
decisions means the debate will eventually shift to whether
there will be enough supply to meet even the current consensus
view of slower demand growth in China and India.
That possible shift in direction of the debate over the
resources boom will ultimately benefit commodity producers, and
while it may be a stretch to say this is a deliberate tactic on
BHP's part, any talk of under-supply in the next few years will
do wonders for the share prices of those who already have the
assets, or can expand fairly rapidly.
The predictable reaction to the decision by the world's
largest miner to shelve some projects, including the $20 billion
expansion of the Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium facility,
has been to praise the company's belated sense of capital
discipline.
The other reaction has been to cry that the commodity boom
is over, with Australia's Resources Minister Martin Ferguson
among the doomsayers, something that will no doubt alarm his
Labor Party colleagues given they've handed out masses of
welfare, betting on cash from mining and energy to pay for it.
However, it's probable that BHP Chief Executive Marius
Kloppers was aiming to buy himself time and perhaps a more
positive sentiment toward the share price.
Since the commodity boom got underway with a vengeance at
the start of 2006, BHP has gained about 46 percent in Sydney,
lagging the 57 percent rise in the S&P GSCI Index of commodities
.
BHP lost 3.6 percent from the start of 2012 to Wednesday's
close as investors and analysts fretted over the company's
expansion plans that totalled $80 billion and included projects
to boost iron ore output in Western Australia state and potash
in Canada.
With the slide in commodity prices in the first half of 2012
and the resulting 35 percent drop in BHP's second-half profit,
it became increasingly clear that something would have to give.
However, it's important to note that the expansion plans for
Olympic Dam weren't scrapped, and there is a possibility that
they will be revived if it can be shown that the massive
investment will be justified by increased demand.
I doubt very much that Kloppers or his counterparts at Rio
Tinto, Anglo American and Xstrata
believe Asia's commodity story is over.
Rather, it's more likely their view is that commodity demand
growth is experiencing a cyclical slowdown and is likely to
accelerate again, perhaps by early next year.
However, the mining executives will also know that their
long-term views don't hold much water when investors are so
focused on short-term returns, so pandering to the vagaries of
the equity market becomes a necessity.
If you look at iron ore and coking coal, two of BHP's major
products, it's probable that the short-term picture is entirely
at odds with the longer-term outlook.
China's daily steel output was 1.97 million tonnes in the
first 10 days of August, slightly up from the last week in July.
At the current level just below 2 million tonnes a day, the
2012 output should be in the region of 700 million tonnes, or
roughly 540 kilograms per capita.
Given the need to urbanise hundreds of millions of people in
China in the coming years, it's quite likely that steel demand
per capita could rise to closer to 800 kilograms, meaning steel
output would have to be closer to 1 million tonnes a year.
Such an increase means plans to expand iron ore and coking
coal output would be more than justified, but it also seems
likely that matters will be placed on hold until there is
renewed confidence that such demand is likely.
Of course, this raises the possibility of supply shortages
around 2015, but again this isn't something that should worry
BHP's Kloppers, as he will then have the satisfaction of making
buckets of cash on his existing output and pointedly telling the
equity analysts they were wrong all along.