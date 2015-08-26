(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 26 One of the first
steps in recovering from a debilitating condition like
alcoholism is admitting you have a problem. It seems BHP
Billiton has finally started down this path with iron ore.
In announcing a 52-percent plunge in annual profit on
Tuesday, Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie also lowered BHP's
forecast for the peak in Chinese steel output to
between 935 and 985 million tonnes by the mid-2020s.
This was down from the previously long held target of 1 to
1.1 billion tonnes that had underpinned BHP's massive expansion
of its iron ore mines, which has more than doubled output in the
past five years to a total of 254 million tonnes in the 2014-15
financial year.
The scaling back of BHP's China steel forecast leaves Sam
Walsh, the chief executive of rival Rio Tinto, as one
of the last holdouts for a peak above 1 billion tonnes.
Walsh said after releasing Rio's results, which saw a
43-percent drop in underlying earnings, that his company was
"holding the line" on the 1 billion tonne by 2030 forecast,
saying this represented growth of just 1 percent per year over
the period.
Walsh is starting to cut a lonely figure when it comes to
China's peak steel, with the market consensus increasingly
swinging behind the view of the China Iron & Steel Association
that the best is already behind us.
China's steel output of 823 million tonnes in 2014 may not
be reached in 2015, with production in the first seven months of
the year totalling 476.04 million tonnes, down 1.8 percent on
the same period last year.
However, it would be a mistake to think that Mackenzie has
suddenly turned bearish on China, saying he remains confident on
the long-term outlook for commodities demand even though "we
expect ongoing economic reforms in China to contribute to
periods of market volatility".
It's also worth noting that there is still a sizeable gap
between the current Chinese steel output of around 800 million
tonnes and BHP's lowered forecast of as much as 985 million
tonnes.
For that gap to be closed, it implies that China must
accelerate from current levels in its steel consumption, in
other words maintain building and manufacturing at the current
rate and then on top of that, add some 20 percent more within
the next 10 years.
This requires quite a strong acceleration in the sectors
that consume the bulk of steel, namely housing construction,
infrastructure and manufacturing.
It's worth questioning whether these sectors will indeed
grow strongly in the next decade, or whether they will be
struggling to keep the current level of activity constant in
light of Beijing's plans to shift toward a more consumer-led
service economy.
But its is also worth asking the question: what is the next
logical step for companies like BHP, the world's largest miner,
once they acknowledge that Chinese steel output will fall short
of their prior forecasts?
IRON ORE OUTPUT STILL RISING
There wasn't any suggestion by Mackenzie or in BHP's results
presentation that iron ore output will be scaled back, in fact
it was forecast to rise to 270 million tonnes in the 2015-16
year, up from the 254 million in the year ended June 30.
Rather the emphasis was again on cost-cutting and control,
with unit costs expected to drop to just $16 per tonne in the
current financial year, from under $19 in the previous year.
This should make the cost including freight and royalties
around $25 a tonne, well below the current Asian spot price
.IO62-CNI=SI of $53.30.
This will likely give Mackenzie room to argue that the
strategy of maximising low-cost output in a bid to force
higher-cost miners from the market still makes sense, even if
demand growth for iron ore is muted.
But the financial reports make dismal reading for BHP
investors, with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for iron
ore dropping to $6.9 billion in 2014-15, down from $12.1 billion
the prior year and $11.1 billion the year before that.
Dividing the iron ore EBIT by output shows that in 2012-13
EBIT per tonne was $58.74 a tonne, in 2013-14 it was $53.77 and
last financial year it was $27.16 a tonne.
This clearly shows the limit of cost-cutting in the face of
iron ore's drop of about 72 percent since the record high of
$191.90 a tonne in February 2011.
The decline in EBIT for iron ore, which contributes about
half of BHP's profit, also places a question mark over the
sustainability of the company's progressive dividend policy,
whereby payout to shareholders are increased annually.
This policy does go some way toward making BHP an attractive
proposition from a dividend yield perspective, even if the share
price has halved since April 2011.
But whether rising dividends, cost-cutting and curtailing
capital expenditure will be enough remains questionable.
Much will depend on whether Mackenzie's lowered target for
peak China steel output is right or still too optimistic and
whether higher-cost producers finally wave the white flag and
surrender by idling production.
The chances are that the first step of downgrading China's
peak steel output won't be enough and BHP will have to do more
to adapt to the reality of sustained low commodity prices.
The Alcoholics Anonymous programme has 12 steps, and while
some aren't relevant to mining companies, it certainly takes
more than just acknowledging a problem to start recovering.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)