(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 27 Amid the horror
for many, the elation for others and the shock for virtually
everybody of the British vote to exit the European Union,
perhaps the most measured and predictable response was from
commodity markets.
As it became clear on Friday that the Leave camp was going
to pull off an unexpected victory, commodities did what they
normally do in a period of heightened risk, they declined.
The outlier of course was gold, which also did exactly what
it was expected to do by rallying strongly as investors sought
the protection of what is still viewed by many as the ultimate
safe-haven in times of crisis and uncertainty.
The gain in spot gold was a strong 4.6 percent from
the close on Thursday to the close on Friday, reflecting the
scale of the shock of the British vote, commonly referred to as
Brexit.
Brent crude oil declined 4.9 percent from Thursday
to Friday, meaning its drop was of a similar magnitude to the
rise in gold.
While it's sometimes difficult for people to take a
stand-back view of a tumultuous event, it's probably the case
that while the moves in gold and crude oil were certainly large,
they were by no means signs of a panicked market.
For example, Brent had a bigger one-day percentage drop as
recently as Feb. 9 this year, when it slumped 7.8 percent amid
investor concern over a supply glut in global markets.
Gold's rally on Friday was less than half the almost 11
percent jump from Sept. 17, 2008, when investors flooded into
the yellow metal at the height of the equity rout during the
global financial crisis.
These examples in no way seek to minimise the impact of the
Brexit vote on commodity markets, rather they aim to provide
context that while the price action is significant, it wasn't
exceptional or without precedent.
Other major commodities were more restrained than crude oil
and gold, with London benchmark copper futures dropping
1.7 percent on June 24 and London aluminium slipping by
1.5 percent.
In Asia, Shanghai steel rebar fell by only 0.23
percent, while spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI was down 0.6
percent.
HOW QUICKLY CAN NORMALITY RETURN?
What becomes key for commodity markets now is how long the
Brexit crisis drags on for, or put another way, how long before
markets are reassured that all the negative news is out there
and priced into expectations for global economic growth.
While it's easy to be caught up in every twist and turn of
what is sure to go down in history as one of Britain's most
turbulent political periods, the trick is probably to ignore the
media hype and concentrate on the bigger picture.
Markets dislike uncertainty and it does seem that Britain
has set itself up for at least several months in this state, as
the ruling Conservative Party jostles to find a replacement for
outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron and the opposition Labour
Party appears set for a leadership challenge as well.
Beyond the immediate weeks of political uncertainty there
exists the broader issues of how Britain can negotiate to leave
the EU on terms acceptable to both, how London's financial
industry can adapt to life outside the EU, how big a hit to
growth will Britain take, and what effect this will have on the
global economy.
There is also likely to be further political fallout in the
form of a potential second Scottish independence referendum,
calls for Irish reunification and the emboldening of far-right
parties in the rest of the EU.
None of this bodes particularly well for commodities
normally aligned with economic growth, such as crude oil and the
major industrial metals.
It does argue for gold to maintain a bid tone for as long as
uncertainty remains the prevailing sentiment.
While the political shenanigans inside Britain are
captivating to watch (and probably of vital interest for those
who have to live with the consequences), of more importance to
global commodity markets is how quickly everyone can be
convinced that the fallout from Brexit can be successfully
contained, or whether it is a contagion that infects more than
just a seemingly bewildered Britain.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)