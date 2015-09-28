(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 28 - China's planned
national cap-and-trade carbon emissions system may at first
appear to be yet another bearish factor for commodity demand in
the world's largest consumer of natural resources.
In theory, limiting the amount of carbon emissions by
setting a price per tonne and then making polluters pay for
permits above their allocated limits will serve to raise costs
for carbon-intensive industries, such as steel, aluminium, power
generation, copper smelting and oil refining.
A cap-and-trade system is only effective when it raises the
cost of polluting to the point where the polluter limits output
or invests in new technology or takes other steps to reduce
emissions.
Of course, a polluter can try to raise prices for the goods
they produce, but this assumes that they enjoy market power, and
this is certainly not the current case in many commodity
industries.
Much will depend on how China, the world's largest polluter,
structures its cap-and-trade system, and details have yet to
emerge on the likely cost per tonne, and what industries will be
included and how many carbon permits they will be issued.
China already has seven pilot carbon markets that have been
established in recent years, and they have been relatively
successful in attracting trades, even if the price per tonne is
generally lower than in equivalent programmes in Europe.
It's also probably too early for conclusive data on whether
these initial schemes have been successful in reducing emissions
or driving efficiencies, although the authorities in the
southern province of Guangdong last week announced steps to
increase the number of industries covered by their programme.
The lack of detail makes drawing definitive conclusions
impossible, but it's feasible to look at likely trends and how
they may play out.
OVERBUILT INDUSTRIES MAY RATIONALISE
If China's scheme is structured in such a way that it
incentivises meaningful reductions in carbon emissions, this
will create both winners and losers, and opportunities for
commodities producers in other countries.
Take the steel sector. If a carbon trading system raises the
cost of production it's likely to do two things.
Firstly it will encourage rationalisation of an already
over-supplied sector, meaning older, less efficient blast
furnaces are likely to come under pressure to close.
This may lower domestic steel output while raising prices,
which in turn could lower China's steel exports, both on the
basis that there is less material being produced and what is
being manufactured has a higher cost base.
In turn, carbon trading is likely to encourage better
quality inputs into the steel-making process, meaning producers
of higher quality iron ore may actually benefit even if the
total amount of iron ore being consumed in China declines.
The same goes for producers of coking coal, as steel-makers
are likely to try and lower the amount of energy they use per
tonne of product manufactured.
It's also possible that China will shift more to recycling
steel through electric arc furnaces, especially if they can use
electricity generated from cleaner sources such as natural gas
or renewables.
A similar dynamic may play out in aluminium, which like
steel, is a sector where China has overbuilt capacity.
If the cost of producing aluminium rises, again it may
encourage rationalisation, with higher-cost, lower efficiency
producers leaving the market.
Similar to steel, this may serve to reduce the amount of
aluminium available for export, and also reduce the global
smelting overcapacity.
COAL REMAINS A LOSER
One major commodity that is likely to struggle is coal,
despite it still being China's primary energy source, accounting
for more than 60 percent of the total.
While China can't and won't end its reliance on coal,
burning less of the polluting fuel would have to be a primary
aim of any carbon trading system.
This should be especially bad news for exporters of low-rank
coal, such as Indonesia, but it's also hard to construct a
bullish scenario for producers of better quality coal, such as
Australia, as any serious limiting of China's coal use will mean
imports are unlikely to be required at all, with domestic output
more than sufficient.
Coal's woes may end up being gains for liquefied natural gas
(LNG), especially if China makes a concerted effort to roll out
more gas-fired power plants and increase the building rate of
receiving terminals.
It's possible that the low price of spot LNG in Asia
LNG-AS, which ended last week close to its record low at $6.80
per million British thermal units, will convince China's energy
companies to invest more in LNG, given the outlook for prices
remains subdued as more new liquefaction plants are
commissioned.
Oil refining is another industry that may be affected by
carbon trading, and here there is more limited scope for
efficiency improvements, given many of China's refineries are
already using the latest available technology.
Some older, smaller plants known as teapots may struggle if
they are included in a carbon trading system, but the main
impact is likely to be an increase in the cost of fuel produced,
which will most likely be borne by Chinese consumers.
At the margin, Chinese refiners may lose some
competitiveness in export markers for refined products such as
diesel, but much will depend on the cost per tonne on carbon
emissions that is imposed under the proposed scheme.
Overall, an effective Chinese cap-and-trade carbon trading
system is definitely negative for coal producers, both local and
foreign, but may actually help steel and aluminium makers
outside of China by lowering global capacity and eroding the
competitiveness of China's exports.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)