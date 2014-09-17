(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 17 Who to believe?
The traders and analysts who say China's new regulations on coal
quality is a body blow to Australian exports, or the companies
and their association who say the impact will be insignificant.
In this case, it seems far more likely that the impact will
be minimal, but not non-existent, as the new rules will lead to
changes in the composition of coal China imports.
A far bigger impact may come from the curbs on transporting
low-quality domestic coal, which may actually boost imports.
In theory, the Chinese ban from the start of 2015 on coal
imports above certain ash and sulphur contents appears to favour
Indonesia, the world's biggest shipper of thermal coal, over
Australia, the world's top exporter of metallurgical coal and
number two for thermal coal.
China's new rules aren't uniform across the country, but for
exporters, the most relevant is the ban on using coal with ash
content higher than 16 percent and sulphur of 1 percent for
cities in the southern Pearl River Delta, the eastern Yangtze
River Delta and three northern cities including Beijing, Tianjin
and Hebei.
The southeastern cities are biggest users of imported coal,
given their distance from the bulk of China's own coal output.
The fear for Australian exporters is that 80 percent of the
54 million tonnes of thermal coal it exported to China in 2013
exceeded the new ash limit, according to consultants Wood
Mackenzie.
That sounds dire, but isn't an accurate reflection of the
real situation for Australian coal exporters.
Research by Morgan Stanley shows that 32.3 million tonnes of
Australian thermal coal output has an ash content of great than
16 percent, while less than 10 million tonnes had sulphur of
more than 1 percent.
Australia exported about 192 million tonnes of thermal coal
in the 2013-14 fiscal year ended June, according to the
government forecaster.
It's also possible that much of the tonnage that doesn't
meet the ash requirement could be washed to make it compliant,
although this would boost the cost and it remains to be seen
whether Chinese buyers would be prepared to pay extra.
But even if the higher ash coal is excluded from going to
China, it is still clear that Australian could easily maintain
current volumes of exports to China.
What is likely is that higher ash coal will have to be
offered at a discount to other buyers, such as utilities in
Southeast Asia, India and North Asian countries.
Similarly, lower ash coal may command a premium, but overall
the impact on Australian exports may be muted.
"There is nothing in the information which suggests that
Australian coal exporters will be disadvantaged and we are
confident that we can meet the proposed specifications," Greg
Evans, the executive director of the Minerals Council of
Australia, said in a statement on Tuesday.
BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company
and a major exporter of Australian coal, said it expects no
material impact on its business.
ADVANTAGE INDONESIA?
The conventional wisdom is also that the new Chinese rules
will favour Indonesian exports, given that almost all of its
coal meets the ash and sulphur requirements.
However, there may be some impact from the new rule that
sets the minimum energy requirement for coal that is transported
more than 600 kilometres from the receiving port at 3,940
kilocalories per kilogram.
Much of the Indonesian fuel is below this at around 3,700
kcal/kg, meaning these imports would have to be used close to
the ports they are shipped to, which may be a limiting factor.
The other factor that the market may not be paying due
attention to is that the restriction on calorific value also
applies to domestic output.
Coal with a heating value of less than 3,940 kcal/kg, ash
content of more than 40 percent and sulphur of 3 percent, cannot
be moved more than 600 kilometres from the production site.
This may well act as a brake on Chinese coal output,
especially in the southeast regions as the fuel mined there
tends to be of higher ash and sulphur content, with the better
quality coal coming from the north and northwestern provinces.
If the aim of the new Chinese rules is to improve air
quality, then limiting the domestic mining industry would be far
more effective than restricting imports, which only make up
about 7 percent of the country's total consumption.
Also, allowing the continued use of lower calorific
Indonesian coal but banning higher value Australian or South
African supplies may not result in much reduction in pollution,
given that a typical power plant will use as much as 40 percent
more coal if its uses 3,700 kcal/kg fuel instead of 5,500-6,000
kcal/kg.
Ultimately, what is of far more concern for coal exporters
is the health of China's economy, and thus electricity demand,
and moves to increase the use of cleaner fuels such as natural
gas, nuclear and renewables.
These factors will have a far greater impact than the
changes to coal quality regulations.
