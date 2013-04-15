--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 15 If you were wondering how to reconcile China's muted commodity demand growth in the first quarter with reports of a stronger economy, you now have your answer: the economy didn't accelerate.

Gross domestic product expanded at 7.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, below the consensus of 8 percent and also weaker than the 7.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Much of the softness was concentrated in fixed asset investment, which rose 20.9 percent in the first three months when 21.3 percent was forecast, and industrial production, which gained 8.9 percent in March from a year earlier, against a forecast 10 percent jump.

Only retail sales managed to beat the forecast, but even then only just by rising 12.6 percent in March from a year earlier against a consensus for a 12.5 percent gain.

With the GDP, industrial output and retail sales numbers all pointing to an economy still recording solid growth but struggling to re-accelerate, it makes sense that commodity demand growth has also been lacklustre.

Crude oil imports were actually lower in the first quarter of 2013 than the same period a year earlier, iron ore imports were flat and inbound copper shipments were 28.9 percent weaker.

While there are specific circumstances for each of these major commodities, the overall picture of a soft start to 2013 for commodity demand can't be avoided.

Crude imports were 5.59 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, down from 5.66 million bpd in the same period last year.

While there was as much as 400,000 bpd going into strategic storage in the first half of last year, the level of crude imports speaks to sluggish demand in China.

This is borne out by figures released alongside the GDP data on Monday showing that apparent oil demand in March was up 3.3 percent year-on-year in March to 9.72 million bpd, the lowest growth rate in seven months.

Apparent demand calculates crude oil processed together with net imports of refined products, but excludes inventory changes, which are rarely reported.

What the numbers also show is that China's refiners are exporting more fuels, given the 33.6 percent slump in net imports of refined products in the first quarter.

This also fits with the view that domestic demand is soft, forcing refiners to ship more of their product offshore.

With iron ore imports it's likely that the 83-percent rally in Asian spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI between the three-year low reached in September and January this year curbed the buying enthusiasm of steel mills.

However, steel production is also showing mixed signals, rising 6.6 percent in March from a year earlier but dropping 3.2 percent from February amid a rise in stockpiles to record levels.

While there is the prospect of a seasonal pickup in demand ahead of summer, there is still significant production overcapacity, which may augur well for iron ore imports but not for the overall health of the sector.

The decline in copper imports in the first quarter can't be blamed on rising prices, especially with the almost 12 percent drop in London copper from its year peak in early February.

Soft industrial and construction demand coupled with a large overhang of inventories help explain the weakness in copper.

What the first quarter economic numbers have done is give context to the commodity import figures, but what they haven't done is shed much light on what is likely to happen for the rest of 2013.

Firstly, the chance of the Chinese authorities tightening monetary policy is now much lower than it would have been had the economy expanded at the forecast 8 percent, which should be positive for infrastructure and property investment.

Secondly, the economic recovery in the United States is looking slightly more assured and Europe is also looking slightly less sick, both of which should be positive for Chinese exports and hence industrial output.

And lastly, commodity prices have been poor performers in the first quarter, with the S&P GSCI index at a nine-month low -- down almost 10 percent from its 2013 peak hit in early February.

With China, lower commodity prices tend to act as a spur to demand, so it's quite possible that imports will pick up in coming quarters.

But a surge is unlikely, even if economic growth does pick up, given the Chinese economy is becoming less commodity intensive and the government's policy is to encourage consumption-led growth.