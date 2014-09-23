(Repeats with no change to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 23 An unexpected
strengthening in China's manufacturing sector this month is
probably enough to convince the authorities to stick to their
current economic and fiscal policies.
The market was expecting a weaker HSBC/Markit Flash China
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September, but instead the
indicator improved.
The preliminary reading rose to 50.5 from August's final
50.2, exceeding the consensus forecast for a drop to 50, which
would have been right on the line that separates expansion from
contraction.
If the flash PMI had been as weak as forecast,
it may have actually improved market sentiment as it would have
made it more likely that the Chinese authorities would have
moved to increase their economic stimulus.
However, the modest improvement in the index suggests that
Beijing still has room to manoeuvre and will thus be able to
continue policies aimed at reweighting the world's
second-largest economy more toward a consumer-driven model, away
from its reliance on fixed-asset investment and export-oriented
manufacturing.
The gain in the flash PMI, the earliest indicator each month
on the health of China's vast manufacturing sector, was at odds
with data such as credit growth and industrial output, which
have pointed to a loss of momentum and the possibility that the
official 7.5 percent economic growth target wouldn't be met in
2014.
The only caveat in the HSBC flash PMI was the slump in the
sub-index measuring employment to 46.9, the lowest since
February 2009.
Given the primary aim of the ruling Communist Party is to
maintain social cohesion, a rise in the number of unemployed is
one indicator that may force a change of tack, and the reopening
of the stimulus taps, most probably in the form of
infrastructure spending.
But encouragingly, total new orders gained and new export
orders rose to the highest since March 2010, indicating that the
rebound in the PMI may be maintained in the next few months.
This will provide some relief to producers of natural
resources, who have witnessed falling prices amid question marks
over the strength of demand in the world's biggest importer of
commodities.
While the producers largely have themselves to blame for
plummeting coal and iron ore prices, given the massive
over-supply from new projects, any sign that Chinese demand will
hold up, or perhaps even improve, will be welcome.
PRICE IS BIGGER DETERMINANT
But it doesn't necessarily follow that a mild strengthening
in manufacturing will lead to higher commodity imports, with
past experience showing that price is a bigger determinant of
import volumes.
This is where the concern lies currently for commodity
producers, given that weak prices for many natural resources
haven't exactly sparked a boom in imports.
It's true to say that iron ore imports are resilient, having
risen 16.9 percent in the first eight months of the year over
the same period last year, while spot prices .IO62-CNI=SI have
dropped almost 41 percent this year to a five-year low of $79.80
a tonne.
However, in recent months the import trend has been easing
amid concern about steel demand, given the softer housing
construction sector, which is a major driver of demand.
Port inventories of iron ore are also at high levels and it
will probably take a sustained improvement in the economic
outlook to convince the market that steel demand will improve
strongly.
The risk is that more commodities with heavy exposure to
China will become like coal - suffering not only from falling
prices but also from a drop in import volumes.
Spot thermal coal prices at Australia's Newcastle port
, an Asian benchmark, have dropped almost 24 percent
this year, while Chinese coal imports dropped 5.3 percent in the
year to August from the same period a year before.
The point is that a "steady as she goes" policy on the
economy by the Chinese authorities isn't going to increase the
growth rate of commodity imports.
The best, for now, that producers can hope for is that
growth rates stay positive and don't follow coal's example.
