(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 13 The sudden
depreciation of the yuan will have flow-on effects in commodity
markets, but reducing China's demand for imports is unlikely to
be one of them.
The yuan has lost around 3.5 percent of its value
against the U.S. dollar in domestic trade since the People's
Bank of China this week took steps to devalue its currency, in a
move widely interpreted as aimed at boosting the competitiveness
of the struggling export sector.
The depreciation was more steep in international markets,
where the yuan lost about 4.8 percent of its value as investors
feared China was starting a sustained depreciation, which may
lead to a global currency war.
Commodity prices, and the currencies of major natural
resource exports such as Australia, also took a hit along with
the yuan on the view that a weaker Chinese currency will dampen
demand for imports.
Brent crude lost as much as 3.6 percent on Aug. 11,
the day of the Chinese devaluation, although by the close on
Wednesday at $49.66 a barrel, the decline had tempered to just
1.5 percent.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI lost 0.8 percent from when it
lasted traded on Aug. 6 ahead of a four-day weekend in Singapore
to Wednesday's $55.80 a tonne.
Converting the changes to yuan prices shows that China will
only be paying marginally more for major commodity imports, such
as crude and iron ore, and certainly way less than it was in
recent years.
Brent crude ended Wednesday at 317.05 yuan a barrel, up 1.3
percent from the close on Aug. 10.
However, the yuan price of Brent crude has more than halved
since the June last year, when it reached 716.67 yuan a barrel
as Brent closed at its 2014-high of $115.06.
If anything, the yuan price of crude is currently much
closer to the 250.24 a barrel from December 2008, reached at the
height of the global recession.
This means that the Chinese economy is still receiving a
significant boost from cheap energy prices, and the modest
depreciation of the yuan so far is barely a blip in that trend.
In iron ore, the yuan price has gone from 349 a tonne on
Aug. 6 to 356 at the close on Wednesday, a 2-percent drop.
However, at the end of 2013 iron ore cost 811.91 yuan a
tonne and was 1,263 yuan a tonne when the spot price of the
steel-making ingredient reached an all-time high of $191.90 a
tonne in February 2011.
Put another way, for the price of iron ore to rise in yuan
terms to what it was at the end of 2013, the Chinese currency
would have to slump to about 14.5 to the dollar, assuming the
dollar price of iron ore remained constant at today's prices.
YUAN TO IMPACT EXPORTS, MARKET RE-BALANCING
The relatively small movement in the yuan prices of major
commodities, especially when the massive declines over the past
year are taken into account, make it extremely unlikely that
China's import demand will be affected by currency depreciation.
But that doesn't mean there won't be any impact at all.
China has emerged as major exporter of mildly beneficiated
commodities, such as aluminium and steel products and refined
fuels.
The depreciation of the yuan will make those exports more
competitive, and it's likely that Chinese companies will seek to
exploit any new-found advantage.
Already, China's exports of diesel have reached an all-time
high of 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July, according to a
briefing note from consultants FGE, who also flagged the
possibility of higher shipments as export restrictions may be
further eased.
Exports of steel products rose 9.4 percent to 9.73 million
tonnes in July from the previous month, taking the year-to-date
increase to 26.7 percent.
Aluminium product exports are up 28.2 percent in the first
seven months of the year, while those of all refined fuels have
gained 8.6 percent.
If Chinese commodity companies can secure buyers for their
exports, it's more likely that this will lead to increased
imports of raw commodities such as crude, iron ore and bauxite
as the Chinese take advantage of their competitive currency
devaluation.
Of course, the clamour for protection from Chinese exports
is likely to grow louder, and it's likely that more countries
will seek to impose duties and tariffs on China's commodity
exports.
But the main impact of yuan devaluation is that it also
causes currencies of commodity producers to decline, with the
Australian dollar losing almost 1.5 percent against the
greenback on Aug. 11.
This lowers the cost of production, in U.S. dollars, for
Australian iron ore miners, thus allowing them to remain in
business for longer in the face of low prices.
Any sustained yuan devaluation, as long as it's matched by
currencies in commodity producers, will allow natural resource
prices to remain lower for longer, thus inhibiting the
rebalancing of oversupplied markets.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)