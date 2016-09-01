(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 1 China's imports of
iron ore and coal remained robust in August, providing a
fundamental justification for the ongoing resilience in the
price of the two major bulk commodities.
Although there are several more factors driving prices than
China demand, it's also worth noting that crude oil imports
likely slipped back somewhat in August, coinciding with a
retreat in the price of global benchmark Brent crude.
Imports of iron ore by China, buyer of about two-thirds of
global seaborne supplies of the steel-making ingredient, were
estimated at 89.26 million tonnes in August by Thomson Reuters
Supply Chain and Commodities Research, based on vessel-tracking
and port data.
While the shipping data doesn't exactly dovetail with
official data because of slight differences in when cargoes are
assessed as having arrived for customs purposes, it was within
2.5 percent of the customs numbers over the first seven months
of the year.
Official data for August commodity imports will be released
in about 10 days time.
If the official numbers mirror the vessel-tracking data, it
would mean August's iron ore imports would be the second-highest
on record, and the most in any month this year.
Such strength in imports is being reflected in spot Asian
iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI which rose slightly in August
from July to finish the month at $59 a tonne, taking the
year-to-date gain to almost 40 percent.
Whether this can continue is largely dependent on whether
China will actually start cutting steel output, which reached a
record on a daily basis in June, before easing slightly in July.
Coal is also performing strongly on the back of rising
Chinese import demand, which similar to iron ore has taken the
market by surprise.
China's August seaborne coal imports are estimated at 18.12
million tonnes, down somewhat from July's 18.9 million, but
still the second-highest monthly total this year, according to
ship-tracking data.
The Thomson Reuters vessel-tracking data doesn't exactly
match Chinese customs data, as the official figures include
overland imports by rail and truck, mainly from Mongolia.
However, the vessel data implies that China's total coal
imports in August will be fairly close to July's official number
of 21.21 million tonnes.
Earlier in August it seemed from vessel-tracking data that
China's seaborne coal imports would slump in August, but a
flurry of late cargoes from Indonesia boosted the total,
implying increased demand for the low-rank coal typically
supplied by the Southeast Asian nation.
China's year-to-date coal imports were up 6.7 percent in
July, again providing fundamental support for the 32 percent
rally this year in the benchmark thermal coal weekly index
at Australia's Newcastle Port.
While both thermal coal and iron ore remain well-supplied
markets, the strength in Chinese demand has boosted prices for
both, a situation likely to persist as long as China's imports
remain robust.
CRUDE PULLBACK TEMPORARY?
Among major resource imports, it appears China's appetite
for crude oil eased in August, with Thomson Reuters Supply Chain
and Commodities Research estimating 28.79 million tonnes of oil
being imported in August.
This equates to about 6.78 million barrels per day (bpd),
which would be substantially down on the 7.32 million bpd
officially reported in July.
The most likely explanation for the lower crude imports is
seasonal refinery maintenance in China, but it's also true that
apparent demand has been weak, falling 0.3 percent to 10.58
million bpd in July from the same month in 2015.
Softer growth in the parts of the Chinese economy that are
heavy users of diesel, such as manufacturing and construction,
have served to trim the use of the main fuel used for transport
and in industry.
While oil markets have been more focused on yet another
round of "will they, won't they" being played over the
possibility of a producer freeze on output, the slowing of
purchases by the world's second-biggest crude importer has
largely flown beneath the radar.
It might be that China is experiencing a temporary easing in
crude oil imports, but any sign of slowing growth and the
possibility of a weak second half may act as a drag on oil
prices.
Overall, it appears that China's imports of major
commodities are still relevant to prices, notwithstanding the
slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)