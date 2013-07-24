--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 24 The Chinese leadership has battled recently to present a consistent vision for the economy, but it does appear that a consensus position is emerging.

This is centred around an apparent line in the sand for economic growth of at least 7 percent, a re-commitment to the long-term restructuring of the economy to more sustainable, consumer-led growth, and the increasing likelihood of some short-term stimulus to make sure gross domestic product comes close to the 7.5 percent target in 2013.

If there is a conflict in the current message from Beijing, it centres around the differing needs of the long-term economy and how best to manage the short-term problem of the unexpected loss of growth momentum seen so far this year.

This helps explain why President Xi Jinping was quoted in official media on Tuesday saying the government remains committed to long-term restructuring, which is code for a move to lower economic growth rates after decades where GDP rates above 10 percent weren't unusual.

It also helps explain why comments by Finance Minister Lou Jiwei that China may de facto lower its 7.5 percent growth target were quickly redacted by top policymakers, including Premier Li Keqiang, in the official media.

It's also worth noting that the central bank denied domestic media reports that it had asked banks to stop lending to industries facing over capacity, such as steel mills, cement makers and ship builders.

So what we are left with is a commitment to keep GDP close to the 7.5 percent target for 2013 and the long-term plan to lower it toward what Beijing considers a more sustainable path.

For commodity markets the question then becomes what will China do in the second half to ensure that GDP regains some of the momentum lost in the second quarter.

Hopes are once again centred on massive infrastructure spending, particularly on high-speed rail.

This view was encouraged by a report Tuesday in the official Shanghai Securities News, which cited unnamed government sources as saying the railway department had completed only one-third of its planned 2013 investment in the first half.

The investment could include the world's longest undersea tunnel across the Bohai Strait, linking China's eastern and northeastern regions, worth 260 billion yuan ($42 billion) as previously reported, the newspaper said.

WILL STIMULUS HELP COMMODITY DEMAND?

Assuming infrastructure spending is ramped up in the second half of 2013, will it make much difference to demand for industrial commodities?

Two issues come to mind as limiting factors, the first being whether activity can actually be increased that quickly, or will there be a lag of at least several months between taking a decision to proceed with projects and work actually commencing.

The second is whether any increased consumption of materials used in building railways and tunnels, such as steel and copper, will be enough to spur increased demand for commodities, or whether it will just serve to cut into the existing over capacity.

This is particularly a concern for the steel sector, where output has continued at a strong pace despite signs that demand growth is slowing.

China produced 64.7 million tonnes of steel in June, up 4.6 percent from the same month in 2012, according to the World Steel Association.

However, output in the first 10 days of July dropped 4.5 percent from the prior 10 days, according to a Chinese industry group. But even this recent decline doesn't alter the picture of an industry producing near record volumes in the face of a slower demand outlook.

The strong steel output has kept demand for imported iron ore robust, with imports rising 5.1 percent to 384.3 million tonnes in the first half from the same period a year ago.

The median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll published July 4 was for imports to total 786 million tonnes for the full year.

This means that 401.7 million tonnes would have to be imported in the second half, implying a modest acceleration in the second half.

If the infrastructure stimulus does turn out to be real and rapid, the risks are to the upside for iron ore imports.

London copper prices edged to their highest in more than a month in early Asian trade Wednesday amid optimism that China will buy more of the industrial metal in the second half.

Copper imports rose 11 percent in June from a year earlier to 277,696 tonnes.

But the early price gains were reversed sharply after the HSBC flash Purchasing Managers' Index for China declined to an 11-month low for July.

The index dropped to 47.7 from June's 48.2, the third consecutive month it has been below the 50-level that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

While you would not expect prices of industrial metals to gain on the back of a weak indicator of industrial activity, ultimately the PMI could cause exactly that as the threat of declining activity should spur stronger government stimulus.

(Editing by Michael Perry)