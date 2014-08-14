(Repeats with no changes to text)
--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 14 Why does the
Chinese economy remind me of Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau?
One of the many memorable scenes featuring the late Peter
Sellers as the bumbling French detective comes in the Revenge of
the Pink Panther, when he disguises himself as a peg-legged
Swedish sailor, complete with an inflatable rubber parrot on his
shoulder. [here
]
Problem is the parrot leaks, requiring Clouseau to flap his
arm to operate a pump to re-inflate the bird, which eventually
pops off as too much air is put in.
The connection to the Chinese economy is that once again a
set of softer-than-expected economic numbers has the market
anticipating that the authorities will act to boost activity.
Like Clouseau's parrot, every time the economy loses some
air, the expectation is that it will be pumped up again and it
will return to health.
The release of economic data that failed to meet
expectations on Wednesday is the latest case in point.
Credit figures showed that the amount of money flowing into
the Chinese economy fell to a six-year low in July, while growth
in investment, retail sales and bank lending was short of the
market consensus.
Property investment also slowed in the January to July
period, gaining 13.7 percent, down from 14.1 percent in the
first half.
New property construction dropped 12.8 percent in the first
seven months of 2014 from the same period last year.
The weaker numbers contrast with signs of improvement
elsewhere, including a pick-up in both the official and the HSBC
purchasing managers' indices.
Other areas that don't appear weak include vehicle sales, up
6.7 percent in July from a year earlier and 8.2 percent on a
year-to-date basis.
China posted a record trade surplus in July, with the growth
in exports from the same month in 2013 at 14.5 percent, almost
double the market consensus, while imports dropped 1.6 percent.
Given that commodities make up a large part of China's
imports, it's worth noting that part of the decline can be
traced to price declines, with volumes holding up quite well.
Iron ore imports rose 10.7 percent from the previous month
to the third-highest on record, but this was more likely because
of a slump in prices rather than any strength in underlying
demand.
The same could be said for the 16.9 percent jump in soybean
imports in July, with declining overseas prices improving
margins for Chinese crushers, thus prompting demand.
Other major commodity imports paint a more subdued demand
picture, with crude oil dropping 1.1 percent on a daily basis in
July from June to the lowest since March, coal declining 8.1
percent and copper by 2.9 percent.
CHINA'S UNEVEN GROWTH
It's possible to find explanations for these softer imports
if one is determined to maintain a bullish outlook.
Most likely crude imports were lower because China has for
now stopped filling strategic storages, while coal is weak
because hydropower generation has been strong and domestic coal
miners have been cutting prices to the point where imports can't
compete.
Copper imports may have been impacted by the tightening of
financing in the wake of the problems at Qingdao port, where it
is alleged that multiple credit deals were secured by single
cargoes. Higher global copper prices may also have been a
factor.
Overall, the picture that emerges is of a Chinese economy
experiencing uneven growth, with areas of strength such as
vehicle and other manufacturing, contrasting with sectors of
softness, such as residential construction.
Some of this is desirable, especially the easing of housing
construction, but it also means that demand for some commodities
is likely to be lumpy.
The main risk for China is that the authorities give into
the financial markets and provide more monetary stimulus, rather
than accepting that re-aligning the economy to be more
service-orientated and less capital investment intensive is
likely to result in uneven growth across various sectors.
Inspector Clouseau manages to re-inflate his rubber parrot
three times before it blows off his shoulder on the fourth
attempt.
How many times can China re-inflate its economy with cheap
money?
(Editing by Joseph Radford)