--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 15 It used to be a
fairly safe bet that weak Chinese growth numbers would spark
government stimulus measures, thereby boosting commodity import
demand and prices.
While the soft first quarter gross domestic product (GDP)
numbers may well result in a relaxation of monetary policy and
measures to boost infrastructure spending, it's also likely that
commodity volumes and prices won't respond much.
GDP rose 7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, in
line with forecasts but still the slowest rate in six
years.
But in many ways China doesn't really look like an economy
growing at 7 percent, with exports plunging in March, power
generation dropping 3.7 percent, the biggest fall since 2008,
and a host of other indicators pointing to sluggish growth.
The National Bureau of Statistics remains confident that
China will meet its GDP growth target of 7 percent for the whole
of 2015, and also pointed out in comments after Wednesday's GDP
numbers that there is plenty of scope for increased
infrastructure investment.
Normally these sort of comments would be music to the ears
of iron ore, copper and coal miners, as well as oil and gas
producers.
But there are a number of reasons that suggest that even
increased spending may not result in any significant gains in
commodity demand, and therefore prices.
The situation is different for each of the major commodities
that China imports, but there are some common themes.
The main one is oversupply, and this applies mainly to iron
ore, coal and to some extent crude oil.
Among the swathe of data released on Wednesday was news that
steel output fell 1.2 percent in March from a year earlier,
taking the decline in the first quarter to 1.7
percent.
This hardly bodes well for iron ore demand, meaning that
imports will only rise by taking market share from domestic
output, something that has been happening.
Iron ore imports jumped 18.5 percent in March from February,
and are up 2.4 percent in the first quarter.
No doubt this is being helped by the slide in spot prices,
with the index .IO62-CNI=SI at $50.10 a tonne on Tuesday, just
above the record low of $46.70 earlier this month.
Prices are down nearly 30 percent so far this year, and are
just more than a quarter of what they were four years ago when
several major mining companies decided to dramatically increase
output in the belief that Chinese demand would continue to rise.
If steady steel output is assumed for the rest of 2015, iron
ore import volumes will largely depend on prices remaining low
enough to ensure domestic supplies continue to leave the market.
Although nothing has been announced officially, there
appears to be concern among the Chinese authorities and steel
companies that low prices will entrench the dominance of the
major global miners, something that China has railed against in
the past.
This raises the prospect of some kind of support for the
domestic iron ore industry, which may limit growth in import
volumes.
STORAGE DRIVING OIL, COPPER
Similar to iron ore, crude oil import volumes have held up
well in the first quarter, rising 7.5 percent to 80.34 million
tonnes, or about 6.52 million barrels per day (bpd).
But this strength in imports is potentially misleading as
it's likely that as much as 420,000 bpd was flowing into
strategic and commercial storage, given the difference between
crude available from imports and domestic output and refinery
processing.
Taking away the likely flow into storage leaves China with
only a modest increase in oil consumption in the first quarter,
which tallies with weakness seen in industrial production
growth.
While stimulus measures may boost oil consumption, it's
highly unlikely that this would be enough to increase global oil
prices. Much more likely is that a reduction in oil purchased
for stockpiling will put downward pressure on prices.
China's copper demand may be a beneficiary of stimulus
spending, but it's worth noting that the nature of copper
imports are changing, with more ores and concentrates being
shipped in and less refined metal.
This shows the build-up of smelting and refining capacity
inside China, which may be negative for the outlook for refined
copper prices. But once again the real driver of China's
appetite is likely to be how much of the metal is bought for
stockpiling rather than consumption.
Coal imports dropped 41.5 percent in the first quarter from
the same period last year, and weaker thermal power generation
is only part of the explanation.
China's domestic producers are fighting to ensure they get a
higher share of the coal market, which is also under pressure
from efforts to reduce pollution.
Overall, the picture for commodities is that even if the
Chinese authorities decide to stimulate the economy by boosting
traditional drivers such as infrastructure, manufacturing and
housing construction, there's no guarantee this will flow
through in a meaningful way to imports.
