By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 25 One of the reasons
advanced for the plunge in commodity prices is concern over the
outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials as growth slows in
the world's second-largest economy.
But these are fears not necessarily in evidence, as can be
seen by trawling through the detailed customs data for July.
There were at least 21 commodities that showed increases in
imports greater than 20 percent in July this year, compared to
the same month in 2014.
While it's true that many of these commodities are minor,
there are some fairly major ones showing strong growth as well,
led by crude oil, which saw imports jump 29.3 percent in July
from the same month a year earlier.
Among the notable increases were a massive 236,594 percent
jump in ethanol imports in July, with that single month
accounting for more than half of total imports of the fuel so
far this year.
There were other agricultural imports that showed surprising
strength in July, with wheat up 158 percent, barley by 67.9
percent, corn by 1,184 percent, cassava by 28.5 percent, rice by
78.2 percent, soy oil by 25.8 percent, palm oil by 53.3 percent,
natural rubber by 70.1 percent and sugar by 72.7 percent.
Among the metals, tin ore and concentrates imports increased
by 27 percent in July, refined tin by 50.7 percent, zinc ores by
84.5 percent, molybdenum by 139.8 percent, tungsten by 33.4
percent, uranium by 227 percent, chromium ore by 35.8 percent,
silver by 63.3 percent and platinum by 37.9 percent.
There is always a danger in placing too much emphasis on
just one month's figures, but the above numbers show that
commodity import demand in China is far from weak, especially
when looking at raw materials beyond the majors.
MAJOR COMMODITIES ALSO RESILIENT
Even among the major commodities, the picture is not bleak,
although crude is the only one that managed growth above 20
percent in July.
Iron ore imports were up 4.4 percent in July, while those
for copper ore and concentrates gained 7.2 percent, although
coal was down 7.7 percent from the year-earlier month.
While there will be a number of factors at work across
different commodity markets, one common factor that may help
explain the strength in China's July imports is price.
The weakness in commodities across the board has likely
sparked buying interest, a trend that may continue given the
acceleration of price declines in recent weeks.
The Chinese have a history of increasing purchases of
natural resources when prices are weak, even if these do flow
into inventories in the short term.
Sustained price weakness, coupled with the yuan's recent
depreciation is likely to give a boost to China's
export-orientated manufacturing sector, and with the rest of the
global economy not looking too dire, there may well be
sufficient demand for consumer goods at cheaper prices.
The July data may be the start of the reversal of the recent
trend of slowing growth in China's commodity imports.
It's also worth noting that of the 21 commodities with
import growth of more than 20 percent in July, 15 are also in
positive territory for the first seven months of the year
compared to same period in 2014.
There are several solid reasons as to why commodity prices
have performed so abysmally so far this year, chief among them
the structural oversupply plaguing many markets, as well as the
impact of the recent volatility in equity markets.
But poor Chinese import demand doesn't seem a valid reason
for commodity price weakness, and while the risk of a hard
economic landing in China can't be ruled out, if history is a
guide, weak commodity prices tend to boost Chinese demand.
