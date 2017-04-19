(Repeats earlier story for wider readership with no change to
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, April 19 Record crude
imports and refinery processing in the first quarter give
China's oil sector the appearance of exceptional strength, but
in this case looks can be a little deceiving.
This isn't to say that China's crude demand and refinery
throughput is weak in any shape or form, rather that there are
factors that make it look stronger than it actually is on a
fundamental basis.
Looking at the refining sector first, March saw 11.19
million barrels per day (bpd) of crude being processed, just
below the record high for December and 5.9 percent above the
same month last year.
In the first quarter, official figures show that 11.21
million bpd of crude was processed, up about 590,000 bpd, or 4.5
percent, from the same period last year.
But not all of that extra 590,000 bpd of fuel production has
been consumed, with customs data showing some of the increase in
refinery throughput has been exported.
Exports of refined products were 11.96 million tonnes in the
first quarter, up 22 percent from the same period in 2016.
Using the BP Plc conversion factor of 8 barrels per tonne of
products, it works out that China's fuel exports in the first
quarter were about 1.06 million bpd.
This is about 203,000 bpd more than the 857,000 bpd exported
in the first quarter of last year.
This means that of the 590,000 bpd increase in refinery
production in the first quarter of 2017, about 390,000 bpd was
available on the domestic market, with the balance being
exported.
It's also the case that China's inventories of refined
products have been growing, with commercial stocks gaining 15.3
percent in February from the prior month to reach the highest
since at least 2014.
These higher inventories are likely the result of lower
growth in domestic fuel consumption.
Overall, what the numbers show is that China's domestic fuel
demand is growing, but just not as strongly as implied by the
record refinery throughput in the first quarter.
CRUDE IMPORTS BOOSTED BY STORAGE
It's much the same story for crude oil, with China importing
record volumes in both March and the first quarter.
March imports were 9.17 million bpd, well above December's
previous record of 8.57 million bpd, while first-quarter imports
reached 8.49 million bpd, up 15 percent on the same period last
year.
With crude oil imports at an all-time high, it certainly
suggests robust demand, but there are a few factors that temper
the bullish picture.
The first is that higher imports are partly replacing lower
domestic crude production, with official figure showing output
was 3.89 million bpd in the first quarter, down 6.8 percent from
the same period in 2016.
Another factor is the amount of crude being placed in either
commercial or strategic storages.
Exact volumes aren't disclosed by the authorities in Beijing
but an estimate can be made by adding crude imports to domestic
output, and then subtracting the amount processed by refiners.
On this basis, 12.38 million bpd of crude was available for
refining in the first quarter, but only 11.21 million bpd was
actually processed, leaving a surplus of 1.17 million bpd.
This 1.17 million bpd of surplus crude is most likely to
have flowed into both commercial and strategic storages.
It's also a higher figure than the 805,400 bpd of surplus
crude from the first quarter of 2016, meaning that the pace of
inventory building has picked up in the first quarter of this
year.
While the outlook for inventory builds in coming quarters is
uncertain, it does seem more likely that exports of refined
products may ease, given that the authorities have lowered the
amount of fuel that can be exported under the quota system.
This may lead to a moderation in growth in crude oil imports
and refinery throughput in coming quarters.
