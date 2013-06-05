--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 5 It's probably too
early for iron ore producers to get excited about the rebound in
prices this week, but there are signs that the current
three-month slump may be easing.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI jumped 4.2 percent on Tuesday
to $116.60 a tonne, recovering some of last week's more than 10
percent plunge.
However, the shape of the futures curve of iron ore swaps
traded in Singapore <0#SGXIOS:> doesn't suggest a rally is
imminent, rather it's pointing to less downward pressure.
The curve was in mild backwardation in early trade on
Wednesday, with the six-month contract trading at $114.87 a
tonne, 97 percent of the value of the front-month contract.
This stands in sharp contrast to the strong backwardation
that prevailed on Feb. 20, when spot iron ore reached its 2013
peak of $158.90 a tonne. At that time the six-month contract was
only 86 percent of the value of the front-month.
The curve usually trades in mild backwardation and in the
past four years a change to steep backwardation, where
longer-dated contracts trade at a large discount to short-dated
ones, has led to sharp price declines.
From the peak in February, spot iron ore prices crashed 30.5
percent to the year's low of $110.40 a tonne on May 31.
In a March column, I suggested that prices may drop as much
as 40 percent, based on the shape of the curve.
This was based on the 37 percent drop in prices between
April 21, 2010 and July 13 of that year, when just prior to the
decline the six-month contract had been at 84 percent of the
value of the front-month.
The easing of the backwardation in the curve recently
suggests that future price declines will be more limited, but
it's important to note that the conditions for a rally have yet
to emerge.
The curve has in the past gone into contango, where
near-dated contracts trade at a discount to those with longer
maturities, just prior to rallies.
The six-month contract was 9.8 percent higher than the
front-month on Sept. 5 last year, just before iron ore staged a
83 percent rally that peaked in February this year.
Futures curves are supposed to be the pricing reflection of
the sum total of the market knowledge, so it's worth looking at
what the fundamentals are saying about iron ore.
China, which buys about two-thirds of global seaborne iron
ore, has yet to experience a marked tailing off in imports of
the steel-making ingredient.
Imports were 67.1 million tonnes in April, the third-highest
on record, and year-to-date inbound shipments were 3.7 percent
higher over the first four months of 2013 compared to the same
period last year.
May figures are due next week and could exhibit similar
strength, especially in view of a 21 percent jump in iron ore
exports from Australia's Port Hedland in May over April.
The jump in exports from the port that handles one-fifth of
all seaborne iron ore trade suggests that the running down of
inventories in China may well have run its course.
Port inventories in China are currently just under 75
million tonnes, well down on levels close to 100 million tonnes
that prevailed in August last year, meaning that there may be a
limit to how much more de-stocking is likely.
If the inventory situation is slightly bullish to neutral
for iron ore imports, the real concern is in the steel sector.
So far this year steel mills have been increasing output
despite mounting signs of slack growth in demand.
Crude steel output was 65.65 million tonnes in April, down
slightly from a record high in March, and output for the first
four months was 8.4 percent higher than the same period in 2012.
There hasn't been any pullback in May, with data from the
China Iron & Steel Association showing daily output of 2.185
million tonnes a day in the 10 days from May 11 to 20, just 0.3
percent below the record achieved the prior 10 days.
But, steel inventories have been rising and were probably 40
percent higher at the end of May than at the end of March.
Steel producers are reluctant to idle output as they don't
want to surrender market share, but eventually the likelihood is
that higher-cost manufacturers will have little choice.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Group, whose listed unit is
China's biggest steelmaker, expects output to rise just 1-2
percent in 2013, down from 3 percent in 2012 and average growth
of 10 percent a year between 2006 and 2011.
If this forecast is correct, it implies falling steel output
for the rest of 2013, given the first four months saw fairly
strong growth.
This in turn is bearish for iron ore, but if prices do fall
much from current levels, it's smaller Chinese producers that
will face more pressure to idle mines than the low-cost giants,
namely Brazil's Vale and the Australian pair of Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton.
Overall, the current market situation and outlook give
little reason to expect a rally any time soon in iron ore, or
Shanghai steel prices.
While the bias is still to the downside for iron ore prices,
the potential losses from the current price are probably limited
to $10-15 a tonne.
And finally, China's iron ore imports may surprise with
their resilience in coming months as steel-makers prefer cheaper
imported supplies over higher-cost domestic output.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)