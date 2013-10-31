By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Oct 31 It's two weeks
since China's first iron ore futures contract started trading
and so far volumes and open interest are robust and prices are
slightly lower.
For the authorities in Beijing, it's a case of "so far, so
good" for their goal of gaining more control over the pricing of
the steel-making ingredient from the big three mining companies
that dominate global trade.
However, even though the Dalian Commodity Exchange's (DCE)
contracts have been well received, it's way too early to say
they are the start of a successful revolution for the way iron
ore is traded in China, which buys about two-thirds of global
seaborne cargoes.
What we have learnt since the DCE launched the iron ore
futures on Oct. 18 is that there is significant interest in
hedging and trading within the Chinese steel community.
The most-active contract, for May delivery, opened
with volumes of just above 300,000 lots, and has since settled
just above 100,000 lots, with open interest around 90,500 lots
at the start of trade on Oct. 31.
While traders report there is interest from major domestic
steel companies such as Baosteel and Angang
, so far the bulk of volume seems to be coming from
smaller traders and speculators.
This is partly because the small size of the each lot,
namely 100 tonnes, is attractive to less well-capitalised
players and partly because the bigger players tend to be
institutionally cautious and are waiting to see how well the
market works.
The DCE is confident it can ensure the quality of delivered
cargoes and the timeliness of delivery, but some likely
participants will wait to see if this is indeed the case.
It's also likely that the major producers, the
Anglo-Australian pair of Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
and Brazil's Vale, will also be cautious.
While they can trade through Chinese subsidiaries, the lack
of yuan convertibility is always an obstacle for foreign players
wanting to trade on China's exchanges.
ARBITRAGE TRADING
It's also likely that Rio and BHP will only use the DCE
contracts when the arbitrage is in their favour, for example if
they can sell on the DCE while buying swaps on the Singapore
Exchange (SGX) and make a profit.
This arbitrage trade is likely to drive volumes on both
exchanges, rather than see the DCE replace the SGX as the
dominant player in the paper iron ore market.
Given its strong start, it's entirely possible that the DCE
will overwhelm the SGX on a volumes basis, but this is only
because it will attract large numbers of domestic Chinese
players who are restricted from trading abroad.
The iron ore swaps market is worth about $28 billion a year,
and it traded about 127 million tonnes in 2012, or roughly a
tenth of the total seaborne market.
So far the DCE's most liquid contract has tracked the
equivalent SGX swap closely on a price basis, but
there has been enough of a difference to interest arbitrage
traders.
The DCE contracts will also give Chinese steel mills and
other buyers another reference price, other than those from data
providers Platts and Metal Bulletin .
There has been unhappiness among both China's steel buyers
and authorities over the use of indexes to set iron ore prices,
with accusations that the big miners are able to manipulate the
market by withholding volumes in order to drive up prices.
The most recent was by Wang Xiaoqi, vice-chairman of the
China Iron and Steel Association, who said on Sept. 25 the major
miners were reducing volumes sold by long-term tenders in order
to push up global index prices..
The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top
economic planner, has made similar claims in the past, although
evidence of market manipulation is lacking.
It's also possible that Chinese buyers have engaged in some
manipulation of their own, most notably by reportedly reneging
on cargoes and buying them back at lower prices in the third
quarter of 2012, when the spot iron ore price plunged 42 percent
between April and September of that year.
The real value of the DCE contracts is that they provide
more transparency in the market, and because they are
deliverable they should do much to combat accusations of market
manipulation.
But that doesn't mean the DCE will become the de facto price
benchmark for iron ore.
As long as supply is concentrated in the hands of relatively
few producers and demand from Chinese buyers remains strong, the
miners will still carry the upper hand in deciding which
benchmark they will use.
However, the rising supply from Australia and long-held
market expectations (which have yet to be met) of slowing
Chinese demand growth for steel could alter the equation.
If the DCE contract proves effective from a delivery point
of view, and China goes further to relax its currency controls,
then the dominant benchmark may well shift.