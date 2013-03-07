--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 7 China's
accusation that the big three iron ore miners manipulated supply
in order to spark a recent 83 percent rally in prices is
contradicted by its own customs data.
Yes, it's true that spot iron ore surged from
a three-year low of $86.70 a tonne in September last year to a
peak of $158.90 last month.
But it's also a fact that China's imports of the
steel-making ingredient have been at record highs, with the
three months from November to January being the strongest on
record.
The National Development & Reform Commission, China's top
economic planning agency, seems to have ignored this
inconvenient fact when lashing out at the iron ore miners in a
strongly-worded statement on its website.
"The three major miners and some traders have delayed
shipments and held back stocks to control supplies in order to
send a fake market signal that there was a supply shortage," the
NDRC said.
The world's three biggest iron ore suppliers are Brazil's
Vale, and the Australian pair of Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton.
Together their output is roughly equivalent to China's
imports, which reached a record 745.5 million tonnes last year,
or about two-thirds of global seaborne iron ore trade.
This concentration of market power in the hands of the big
three is important background, as Chinese steel makers have
waged a long-running campaign against the way the market
operates.
Since 2009 steel mills have been forced to buy supplies on a
short-term basis using price indexes, instead of the annual
contracts that used to be the norm.
This has allowed the producers to more rapidly raise prices
in times of high demand, such as recently.
However, it has also allowed prices to fall much more
rapidly in times of soft demand, as happened last year when spot
iron ore plunged 42 percent between April and September.
At that time there wasn't a squeak from the Chinese steel
companies or authorities about price manipulation, even though
mills were defaulting on cargoes and supply contracts in August
last year.
In fact, looking at the demand-price scenarios from last
year, there seems to be a stronger case that prices were
manipulated lower in the second and third quarters of last year,
rather than that they were artificially boosted in the fourth
quarter of 2012 and the first quarter of 2013.
As prices declined between April and September, ostensibly
because of concern over the slowing growth of the Chinese
economy, iron ore imports remained fairly robust.
Imports totalled 63.8 million tonnes in May, then dropped to
58.31 million in June before rising for the next three months to
peak at 65.01 million in September.
They did decline in October to the lowest for the year at
56.43 million tonnes, but after that they surged, first to 65.78
million in November, then the record 70.94 million in December,
before slipping to 65.54 million in January, which was still the
third-strongest month ever.
What this shows is that China maintained purchases of iron
ore during the period of price weakness, when steel demand was
supposedly falling, and then as soon as the price bottomed
started buying at unprecedented rates.
I'm sure the Chinese steel mills and authorities would argue
that the record imports from November onwards were a reflection
of stronger demand as the economic growth outlook improved,
coupled with re-stocking at the then-prevailing lower prices.
I'm equally sure they would angrily dismiss any suggestion
that they had manipulated the price lower ahead of planned
inventory rebuilding.
But in some ways what the NDRC is accusing the miners and
traders of doing during the recent rally is exactly what may
have happened as prices dropped last year.
The Platts index that is used for many deals tries to
capture as many as possible of the offers, bids and actual
transactions being conducted in the market.
The NDRC's criticism is that some deals done via tender are
included in the price assessment, and these helped drive prices
up as the limited number of participants allowed the miners to
extract a higher price.
But surely the same would be true as prices declined? In a
falling market the miners are forced to sell at whatever they
can, allowing buyers to continually underbid and send prices
even lower.
The NDRC statement was short on evidence, and it's too early
to say if there was any attempt at price manipulation.
Certainly, a small number of major players in an opaque
market isn't the best recipe for transparency.
The answer is of course a deep, liquid futures market with a
deliverable contract, but that would require the Chinese to open
up their financial markets and systems to all comers, something
that isn't even on the cards as yet.
The NDRC's accusations should be viewed through the prism of
Chinese unhappiness that they don't have any real control over
iron ore, either the supply or the pricing.
But it's always best to let the data do the talking.
The spot iron ore price index has tended to track Chinese
imports rather well since it was launched at the end of 2008.
The only time the price diverged significantly from the
import trend was during last year's sharp decline. (see graph)
It would seem that an objective analysis would conclude that
the price decline in the middle of last year was the outlier,
rather than the rally from October to February.
Disclosure: At the time of publication Clyde Russell owned
shares in BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto as an investor in a fund.