By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Nov 30 Chinese metal
producers have taken two steps to arrest the slide in prices,
one that's both sensible and has a reasonable chance of working,
while the other is bad policy that would only provide a
temporary boost.
The good idea is moving to lower output of refined copper,
zinc and both refined nickel and nickel pig iron.
The not-so-good idea is to try to convince the government to
start buying up various metals, including aluminium, in a bid to
soak up surplus production and support prices.
Nine large Chinese copper producers have agreed an initial
plan to cut output of refined metal by 200,000 tonnes next year,
equivalent to about 5 percent of this year's output, following a
meeting of companies on Nov. 28.
The nine producers, who account for 60 percent of China's
refined copper output, may make bigger cuts and may announce
targets this week, according to an executive at one of the
companies, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The copper producers joined zinc and nickel counterparts,
who said they were also planning output cuts.
Eight nickel producers said they would cut output by 15,000
tonnes in December, and by 20 percent in 2016 from this year's
level.
Zinc companies have made a similar commitment, saying they
will slash output by 500,000 tonnes next year, almost a fifth of
their production.
Taken together, it seems that Chinese metal producers are
finally facing up to the reality of over-production even as
growth slows and becomes less metals-intensive.
However, two issues remain to be resolved. Firstly, will the
output cuts actually be implemented, and secondly, if they are,
will they be enough to re-balance the markets?
A question mark always has to be placed next to plans to cut
output, as experience shows that if initial production cuts are
successful in providing price relief, Chinese smelters simply
start up again and soon enough the situation returns to the
previously existing oversupply.
What would provide more confidence are verifiable signs that
the output cuts are more permanent in nature, thus avoiding the
situation in China's aluminium sector last year, when production
was lowered but came back online as soon as prices recovered.
MUTED MARKET REACTION
Certainly, market reaction to the Chinese output
announcements has been muted, with benchmark London copper
only rising as much as 1 percent in early Asian trade on
Monday, before slipping back into negative territory, down 0.2
percent by 0016 GMT.
LME nickel posted a similar gain of just 0.9 percent
in early trade, before slipping back to be almost unchanged.
Copper is still near its weakest in six years, and nickel
close to the lowest in more than a decade, and the muted
reaction so far to the proposed Chinese output cuts suggest they
are either not big enough to make a difference, or they may not
be delivered in full.
The other tactic Chinese metal producers are trying is to
convince the National Development and Reform Commission, the
country's top economic planner, to increase its stockpiles.
The state-controlled metals industry body, China Nonferrous
Metals Industry Association, proposed on Nov. 23 that the
government scoop up aluminium, nickel and minor metals including
cobalt and indium, Reuters reported, citing an official at the
association and two industry sources with direct knowledge of
the matter.
If the State Reserves Bureau (SRB) does increase its
holdings, it would be the first time since the aftermath of the
2008 global recession that metals have been bought with the aim
of price support.
One source familiar with the producers' request said the
association had suggested that the state buy 900,000 tonnes of
aluminium, 30,000 tonnes of refined nickel, 40 tonnes of indium,
and 400,000 tonnes of zinc. Other sources didn't specify zinc as
being part of the plan, the Nov. 25 Reuters report said.
No doubt metals producers would welcome strategic buying of
surplus output and they also likely have fond memories of how
well the process worked in 2009.
But there are significant differences between the situation
now and in 2009, the chief one being that there is a far greater
surplus of output currently, meaning that it would take massive
and sustained buying by the SRB to tighten the market
sufficiently to drive a price rally.
Whether the SRB feels the need to boost stockpiles is also
debateable, but even if it was prepared to step in to help
embattled companies, it should be aware of the limits of its
ability to boost prices for anything longer than a moment.
Convincing the government to buy metals for reserves is the
equivalent of giving a hungry child a lolly, the sugar boost is
short-lived and you end up with a crying kid in worse condition
than before you doled out the sweets.
If Chinese metal producers are serious about boosting
prices, the best way is to make deep output cuts and stick to
them long enough for the market to re-balance.
