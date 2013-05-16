--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 16 The decline in
China's implied oil use in April to an 8-month low, coupled with
flat crude imports, gives the impression of weak demand, but the
numbers aren't telling the whole story.
The International Energy Agency forecast in its medium-term
oil market report that Chinese oil demand would rise about 4.1
percent, or 397,000 barrels per day (bpd), to 9.976 million bpd
in 2013 from the previous year.
That is down from the 4.2 percent growth rate in 2012 and
6.3 percent in 2011, and the IEA's forecast seems reasonable in
the light of slower economic growth and efforts by China, the
world's No.2 crude consumer, to become more energy efficient.
But even the IEA's modest growth forecast looks optimistic
in the light of recent data, which seems to show growth in
Chinese oil demand stalling.
Implied oil demand was 9.6 million bpd in April, down from
March's 9.72 million and well below the record 10.9 million bpd
from December last year.
The problem is this: Does anybody really believe that China
is using 1.3 million bpd less oil now than it did four months
ago?
That's clearly ridiculous and means that other factors must
be at work.
Implied demand is calculated by taking the amount of crude
refined and adding net imports of refined products, but excludes
changes in inventories, which are seldom disclosed by the
government.
And it's with inventories that the discrepancies arise, as
it now appears that Chinese refiners have been running down
inventories and undertaking maintenance at plants in the last
couple of months, thereby depressing the oil demand numbers.
Another point worth making is that even though the implied
demand numbers have fallen every month so far in 2013, the
average is still 9.97 million bpd, exactly in line with the IEA
forecast for the whole year.
The question is whether the declining trend is about to halt
and reverse, or whether it will continue.
While the current month may still show some softness given
ongoing refinery maintenance, the likelihood is that demand will
start to increase from June onwards.
This is because the seasonal summer peak sees more people
take to the roads, and construction activity tends to pick up as
well, thereby increasing demand for both gasoline and diesel.
While the government doesn't provide inventory levels,
official data did show that commercial inventories of refined
products dropped 1.8 percent in March from a month earlier, and
indications are that they declined even further in April.
Thus refiners may have to boost runs in order to rebuild
inventories in coming months, and the May 10 increase in retail
fuel prices will also encourage higher throughput.
This means that crude imports are also likely to start
increasing, assuming domestic output remains largely steady
around the 4.1 million bpd level.
For the first four months of this year, crude imports have
averaged 5.59 million bpd, which is slightly below the 5.6
million they averaged for the same period last year.
However, in the first half of 2012, China's crude imports
were boosted by the filling of strategic stockpiles, which
soaked up as much as 400,000 bpd in the first six months.
This means that growth in actual demand is probably faster
than that in implied demand. However, actual demand can't be
calculated because of the missing inventory data.
To meet the IEA's forecast of oil demand of 9.976 million
bpd in 2013, and once again assuming steady domestic crude
output, imports of crude and net refined products will have to
be about 5.87 million bpd on average this year.
So far this year, these two combined have averaged 5.855
million bpd, given crude imports of 5.59 million bpd and net
product imports about 265,000 bpd in the first four months.
This means that so far China is more or less on track, but
as always the joker in the pack is inventories.
Assuming that no strategic storage is likely to be filled
this year, and commercial inventories are kept largely steady,
the chances are that crude imports will average around the
5.6-5.7 million bpd level for the rest of the year.
However, China is also expected to add about 500,000 bpd of
refining capacity in 2013, mainly in the second half, and this
could boost crude imports as inventories for the new units are
established.
Given the slower growth in domestic fuel consumption, it's
also likely that any increased crude imports will result in
higher exports of refined products, thereby reducing the net
fuel import component of China's oil demand.
But rather than increase crude imports in order to boost
fuel exports, Chinese refiners may run units at lower
utilisation rates while waiting for domestic demand to increase
to match capacity.
