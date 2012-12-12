--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 12 "Apparent" is the
key word in assessing news that China's oil demand grew at the
fastest pace in two years in November and went above 10 million
barrels per day (bpd) for the first time.
This is because there is a fairly large part of the puzzle
missing when assessing just how much crude the world's
second-biggest user is actually consuming, namely inventories.
Apparent demand is calculated by taking the total amount of
crude refined and adding in net imports of major oil products.
However, this excludes inventory changes, which are rarely
reported, and a small amount of direct crude burning for power
generation.
In November, apparent demand rose 640,000 bpd from October
to an all-time high of 10.4 million bpd, as refinery throughput
also reached a record 10.13 million bpd.
The question is whether this rather dramatic increase in oil
demand is a result of strong gains in actual fuel consumption,
or whether much of it is being used to rebuild inventories
depleted earlier in the year.
Apparent oil demand in November rose 9 percent from a year
earlier, indicating a rapid turnaround from April, when it
contracted 0.6 percent in year-on-year terms.
Looking at actual numbers, apparent demand was 9.3 million
bpd in April, and actually fell further toward the middle of the
year, bottoming at 9.03 million bpd in August, but both June at
9.04 million bpd and July at 9.26 million bpd were also weak.
It seems implausible that actual fuel consumption has surged
by 1.4 million bpd in the space of a few months, so some other
factors must be at work.
That's not to say there hasn't been a rebound in oil demand,
clearly the recent strength in industrial production and car
sales, up 10.1 percent and 8.8 percent respectively in November,
will be boosting fuel consumption.
But it's worth looking at the figures over the whole year,
which started out with strength in apparent demand, followed by
the mid-year slump and then strength again at the end.
January and February each saw apparent demand above 9.6
million bpd, and it exceeded 9.7 million bpd in September and
October, prior to November's bumper month.
What appears to have happened is that Chinese refiners
produced more fuel than needed in the first few months of the
year, thus building up stockpiles, which were then run down
during the period of mid-year weakness.
Currently refiners are using additional capacity
commissioned to ramp up inventories once more to comfortable
levels for the winter peak and to meet an increase in demand as
economic growth regains momentum.
Refinery additions added about 410,000 bpd of capacity in
October alone, and will likely total more than 900,000 bpd for
the year as a whole.
Yet, inventories of gasoil were in October still about half
of their peak in February, according to a research report by
JPMorgan Global Commodities.
It would seem logical that some of the additional crude
being refined is being used to bolster commercial stockpiles,
meaning that the apparent demand is being overstated.
What is the current state of actual oil demand in China,
since the assumption is that the apparent figures are too high.
The International Energy Agency's Nov. 13 report estimated
actual demand at 9.5 million bpd over 2012, rising by 270,000
bpd to around 9.8 million bpd in 2013.
These figures reflected an increase of 70,000 bpd for 2012
demand, as the IEA acknowledged the faster growth evident in
recent months.
However, the agency also said that the "dizzy" pace of
apparent demand growth is unlikely to be maintained, and this
report was released before the sharp acceleration in November.
What this points to is an easing in apparent demand once
stockpiles have been rebuilt to comfortable levels.
This implies that Chinese refiners will reduce operating
rates to more closely match output with actual consumption.
Of course, the obvious risk to this is that Chinese refiners
become more active in exporting fuels, so watching the net
product imports in the next few months will also be vital to
gaining an accurate picture of the true state of oil demand.
