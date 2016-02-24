(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 24 - If you were to
pick one thing that would do the most to help embattled
commodity producers around the world, dealing with China's
massive over-capacity would probably rank highest.
It's no secret that China's surplus capacity in steel,
aluminium, cement, flat glass and other intermediate commodities
is keeping prices low and threatening the viability of global
resource companies, as well as the health of the Chinese
economy.
There certainly have been repeated statements from Beijing
that the issues are being tackled, and it appears the
authorities have realised that excess capacity is a far bigger
threat than what it was during the prior boom years, when
double-digit economic growth rates masked mounting problems.
But is China actually doing anything to address the issues,
especially in the most affected sectors, such as steel and
aluminium?
According to the European Chamber of Commerce in China the
answer is a definite no.
"Central government efforts to address excessive production
capacity have been ineffectual due to regional protectionism,
weak regulatory enforcement, low resource pricing, misdirected
investment, inadequate protection of intellectual property
rights and an emphasis on market share," the chamber said in a
report released this week.
Leaving aside the obvious criticism that the chamber has a
powerful self-interest motivation to see China cut capacity,
there is fairly strong evidence that the actual rationalisation
of capacity is far from what is needed.
China's State Council, the country's cabinet, earlier this
month announced plans to cut steel capacity by 100 million to
150 million tonnes within the next five years.
Even if this is achieved, it would be nowhere near enough,
given the current surplus capacity is close to 400 million
tonnes, about one-third of China's total 1.2 billion tonnes of
capability.
The utilisation rate of China's steel mills was about 67
percent last year, down from 80 percent in 2008, and the
situation may actually get worse this year, as the China Iron &
Steel Association expects additional capacity to be commissioned
in 2016.
This suggests that China's steel sector is actually moving
in the wrong direction, raising the risks of a brutal shakeout
in coming years, rather than a managed process that steadily
reduces capacity to levels more aligned with demand.
ALUMINIUM OUTPUT RISING
In aluminium, the risk is also that China sees higher output
this year, when what the global market really needs is lower
production.
Global output of the energy-intensive metal rose 9 percent
last year, but demand increased by about 4 percent, resulting in
a build-up in inventories, according to JPMorgan analysts.
While some Chinese aluminium output was curbed last year,
this year it is expected to rise as new projects come onstream
in the west of the country.
These ventures enjoy cheaper power costs, the major cost
input for aluminium, meaning they will be able to compete, even
at depressed prices.
Chinese aluminium production may rise 1.4 million tonnes
this year, according to JPMorgan analysts, a significant amount
given global output last year was about 57 million tonnes.
What are the implications of China not being able to take
effective steps to curb excess capacity?
In the short to medium term it means that prices of
beneficiated commodities such as steel and aluminium are likely
to remain under pressure, as are the prices of the raw materials
from which they are made, such as iron ore, coking coal, bauxite
and alumina.
It also means that rallies in prices are likely to be brief
and driven by news flow and spot trades, rather than changes in
fundamentals.
The almost 20 percent jump in benchmark Shanghai steel rebar
futures from the beginning of the December to Tuesday's
close is an example of a rally that appears unlikely to sustain.
The gains have been premised on the hopes of better demand
for the post Chinese New Year construction season and of
rationalisation in supply.
While there may be a small pick up in demand for building in
the second quarter, it appears that loss-making steel mills
continue to survive.
Add to this the pressure being placed on China's steel
exports from a number of countries implementing, or considering,
tariff barriers and it's hard to see how a steel rally can last,
unless there is actual evidence of rationalisation at mills.
This means the gains in spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI, which
has jumped 28 percent since Jan. 13 when prices fell to their
lowest in 2016 to a four-month high of $50.50 a tonne, is also
likely built on shaky ground.
Longer term, the risks of a severe adjustment in China's
commodities sectors become higher the longer effective action is
delayed.
The question policymakers in Beijing need to answer is what
is the least painful, but effective, solution to overcapacity.
All of them come with costs and challenges.
A market-based solution, allowing those that can't compete
to go out of business, will result in large-scale job losses and
debt problems at local and regional governments, which will
likely be exacerbated as these authorities borrow more in
efforts to keep loss-making plants open.
The best solution is probably one that incentivises the
closure of loss-making steel mills and smelters by providing
alternative, service-based industries as replacements for
labour, coupled with measured debt relief.
Beijing has been kicking the excess capacity can down the
road for at least the past five years, but as the Japanese found
with their asset bubble in the late Eighties and the Europeans
are starting to realise with Greece, problems can't be shunted
along forever.
"A little less conversation, a little more action please.
All this aggravation ain't satisfactioning me," sang the late
Elvis Presley. Leaving aside the dubious verb construction, the
Chinese should listen to the king.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)