By Clyde Russell
SINGAPORE, April 15 - China's move to scrap
export subsidies on a range of products, most notably steel,
means very little and is quite significant.
If that sounds contradictory, it's because it's likely the
deal won't really have much of a practical impact on the level,
or competitiveness of Chinese steel exports.
But at the same time it pays not to underestimate the
symbolic and sentiment-changing nature of a deal in what has
become an extremely contentious part of world trade.
As China started exporting some of its massive steel
surplus, the global response has been for governments to impose,
or threaten, increasing anti-dumping tariffs.
Steel makers outside China have also been vocal in lobbying
their governments and the public for protection from the Chinese
juggernaut, and have probably been winning the public relations
battle even though economic logic and experience show that
protecting weak industries seldom works.
That's why the measures announced on Thursday in Washington
go a long way to showing that perhaps the parties involved are
now more prepared to behave like adults rather than kids
throwing their toys out of cot.
China ended a program which provided export subsidies of
some $1 billion over three years to Chinese companies in seven
economic sectors, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said.
The sectors covered include advanced materials and metals,
which account for specialty steel and aluminium, as well as
specialty chemicals and textiles.
The immediate reaction from several industry commentators is
that the end of subsidies isn't material enough to matter in the
long run, even though it may boost exports of steel and
aluminium in the short term as Chinese producers seek to
maximise revenue before the government assistance ends.
OUTPUT, EXPORTS SURGE
Certainly, Chinese steel producers seem to be ramping up
their efforts to export, notwithstanding the imposition of
tariffs and duties by several countries, including India.
Steel products exports were 9.98 million tonnes in March, up
23.1 percent from the previous month, taking the first quarter's
increase over the same period in 2015 to 7.9 percent, according
to customs data released on April 13.
Steel production rose to a record 70.65 million tonnes of
steel in March, up 2.9 percent from the same month in 2015, the
National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
But output was 3.2 percent lower in the first quarter at
192.01 million tonnes, as a result of a soft start to the year.
Exports of unwrought aluminium and products also rebounded
strongly in March, jumping 50 percent from the prior month to
420,000 tonnes. However, they are still down 11 percent in the
first quarter as a result of a weak first two months.
What the trade and output data seem to be showing is that
China's steel and aluminium sectors kicked up a notch in March
on the back of a modest improvement in prices and the demand
outlook for the sector as the government boosts infrastructure
spending.
But it also shows that much of the increase in production
was simply exported, which isn't exactly a bullish signal for
China's steel and aluminium sectors.
The jump in exports also show the challenges for the rest of
the world in dealing with the dominance of China's steel sector,
which accounts for roughly half of the world's output.
The decision by Tata Steel to effectively walk
away from its British plants and the placing into administration
of Australian producer Arrium reflect how
once-resilient steel industries are struggling to compete with
China.
The deal to end subsidies does little to reduce the major
advantages the Chinese have over their counterparts,
particularly those in high-wage Western countries.
Chinese steel producers mostly enjoy cheaper energy, labour
and regulatory charges such as taxes and rates.
This means China's exports are more than likely to remain at
costs many steel producers in the rest of the world will find
hard to match.
But the decision to talk and reach even a modest deal shows
that the potential exists to reach a state of affairs acceptable
to most players in the industry.
The alternative is to go down the path of rising trade
tensions, with anti-dumping measures being matched tit-for-tat
in an escalating war with no winners.
The U.S.-China agreement gives hope that wiser heads can
prevail, and therein lies its significance.
