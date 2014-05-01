--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 1 There is a glimmer
of hope for Asian coal miners with the forward curves for
various grades of the fuel starting to point to higher prices in
the second half of the year.
The price of spot coal at Australia's Newcastle Port, an
Asian benchmark, was $73.12 a tonne in the week to April 25,
down about 15 percent so far this year and close to the
four-and-a-half-year low of $72.98 hit in March.
But while spot coal has been weakening for the past few
months, the shape of the futures curve has gradually been
shifting to contango, where the price for further-out months
exceeds that for near-month contracts.
The front-month Newcastle coal contract traded on ICE
Futures Europe <0#NCF:> was at a discount of 3.9 percent to the
six-month contract on Thursday.
Three months ago the curve was in backwardation, with the
front-month at a 3.4 percent premium to the six-month.
The shift to contango would normally be taken as a bullish
indicator that prices are more likely to increase in coming
months than decline.
But it's not just the thinly-traded Newcastle futures that
have flipped to contango. The Indonesian sub-bituminous strip
<0#SUB:>, which tracks prices of low-rank coal, has also
switched in the past three months.
The front-month contract was at a 0.8 percent discount to
the six-month on Thursday, while three months ago the
front-month was at a 4.1 percent premium to the six-month.
The Argus API8 contract, which measures the price of 5,500
kilocalorie coal delivered to south China, is still in mild
backwardation on the front-month to six-month spread, although
it has shifted to contango from the seventh month onwards.
The front-month API8 <0#CRFR:> was at a premium of 0.5
percent to the six-month on Thursday, whereas three months ago
the premium was 5.2 percent.
What the curves are showing is that the market is no longer
anticipating that coal prices will continue to fall, although
the mild contango certainly isn't suggesting much of a rally.
For prices to recover it would take some re-alignment of the
supply-demand balance, currently characterised by plenty of
supply meeting only modest growth in demand.
The response of many producers in Australia and Indonesia,
the world's top two coal exporters, to low prices has been to
boost output in the hope of lowering unit costs per tonne mined,
thereby boosting profitability.
The problem with this tactic is that while it may work for a
single miner or even a small number of miners, when everybody is
doing it, supply swamps the market, pushing prices lower and
quickly eroding any productivity gains.
Thus the coal market remains over-supplied, even at the
current low prices. For prices to gain, it would take an uptick
in demand, and here the outlook may be somewhat brighter.
ASIAN DEMAND OUTLOOK IMPROVING
Demand in top importer China may increase in the second
half, in line with expected stronger economic growth.
Domestic coal prices at Qinhuangdao increased slightly in
April to around 535 yuan ($85.48) a tonne, up from levels around
520 yuan in March, and port inventories were reported to have
fallen.
A change to tax on domestic output from a volume to a price
basis may boost China's coal prices by between 11 and 55 yuan a
tonne, which in turn would allow the price of imports to rise in
tandem.
A drive to lower pollution from burning coal won't
necessarily result in less of the fuel being consumed. It may
instead result in better quality coal being used, and more of
it, especially if the more modern generators start using
scrubbers rather than leaving the air-cleaning units turned off.
Demand outside China also looks like it is improving, with
India, Japan and South Korea all importing more coal, given it
is currently much cheaper than alternatives such as natural gas
or oil for power generation.
However, the sheer volume of coal available on the seaborne
market will likely exceed any demand gains, meaning that price
rallies are unlikely to be sustained.
Even so, the shift of forward curves to mild contango
indicates that prices may have bottomed out at the recent lows.
