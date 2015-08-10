(Repeats item issued earlier, with no change to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 10 It seems coal
miners and traders just can't catch a break, with a rebound in
China's imports being tempered by early signs of a turning point
in India's import growth.
The main problem for coal exporters such as Australia,
Indonesia and South Africa is that China's surge in imports in
July is unlikely to be sustained, while India's decline may well
be the start of a longer-lasting trend.
China, the world's biggest producer and importer of coal,
brought in 21.26 million tonnes in July, up 28.1 percent from
June's 16.6 million and the highest in eight months, according
to customs data released Aug. 8.
However, imports are down 7.7 percent on a year earlier and
down 33.7 percent for the first seven months of 2015, making
July's month-on-month result an outlier in a overall weakening
trend.
It's also likely that July's strength will remain an
exception, rather than herald the reversal of the existing
trend.
Traders believe the gain in imports came after Chinese
domestic producers limited supply in a bid to bolster prices,
with more than 70 percent of miners suffering losses in the
first half of the year.
Domestic prices have fallen sharply this year, with
benchmark thermal coal at Qinhuangdao port SH-QHA-TRMCOAL
ending last week at 410 yuan ($66.13) a tonne, down 22 percent
since the end of last year.
In contrast, benchmark Australian thermal coal at Newcastle
port ended the week to Aug. 7 at $59.54 a tonne,
down 7.5 percent from the end of 2014.
While the Newcastle index is still mired near the 8-year low
of $54.37 a tonne from April, Australian miners haven't suffered
as much as their Chinese counterparts this year, and have also
had a longer time to adjust to the reality of falling prices,
given the current four-year losing streak.
Lower domestic prices may ultimately lead to extended pit
closures in China, but the short-term impact is more likely to
be to render imports less competitive against local production.
With Beijing also ordering the shutdown of industries to
improve air quality ahead of a parade to commemorate the 70th
anniversary of the end of World War Two, coal demand may also
drop in August and into September.
However, the overall trend of China trying to limit coal use
remains intact, as does the stricter quality standards for
imports of the fuel blamed for most of the country's pollution
problems.
This makes it unlikely that China's coal imports have turned
a corner and will resume growing. However, it does make it more
likely that volatility in monthly figures will increase as
traders try to arbitrage domestic and international prices.
INDIA HOPES FADING?
The great hope for coal exporters in Asia has been India,
and the 11 percent slump in imports to 19.3 million tonnes in
July from the same month a year earlier will cause consternation
among miners.
July's drop was the first in 15 months and was largely the
result of lower demand from power generators, according to
commodities trader mjunction, which supplies the data.
If there is a positive in the decline in July's imports,
it's that the demand is still there. What's lacking is the money
to pay for power generated from imported coal.
Power distributors in India are struggling to pay for
electricity given high levels of debt and uneconomic regulated
pricing regimes that result in financial losses.
However, there are some signs that state-controlled behemoth
Coal India is making progress in lifting output in
line with the government's desire for domestic production to
reach levels that would make imports unnecessary.
Coal India boosted output in the fiscal year to end March to
494 million tonnes, which was 3 percent below the targeted 507
million tonnes, but still 32 million tonnes more than the prior
year.
This increase was more than the cumulative 31 million tonnes
of growth in the four years from 2010 to 2014, according to a
report in The Hindu newspaper on Aug. 8.
Coal India's output rose 12 percent to 121.3 million tonnes
in the April to June period this year as it opened new mines and
received approvals to expand existing facilities.
However, the company is still a long way from meeting its
target of 1 billion tonnes by 2019-20, and it will have to add
more than 100 million tonnes of output every year from now until
then to meet the target.
While this would seem unlikely, even partial success will
hurt demand for imports, which may drop 3 percent to 210 million
tonnes this fiscal year, according to Coal Minister Piyush
Goyal.
This is based on a coal requirement of 910 million tonnes,
up 10 percent from the prior year, and total domestic output of
700 million tonnes from Coal India and other miners, up 15
percent.
This seems a reasonable forecast, and if achieved, would end
India's run of rising annual imports, which dates back to 2004,
according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
Overall, there are reasons to be optimistic that India may
manage to curb its appetite for foreign coal, while at the same
time there are reasons to be pessimistic about a revival of
Chinese import demand.
