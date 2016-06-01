(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By Clyde Russell
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, June 1 Something has
changed in the coal industry.
For the past 22 years Asia's coal producers, traders and
buyers have gathered in the Indonesian resort island of Bali to
discuss the state of the sector.
In recent years these have been pretty depressing affairs as
participants bemoaned the ongoing slump in prices, prayed that
things couldn't get any worse and then lamented when they did.
But this year was different. For the first time since 2012
there was a mood of optimism at the annual Coaltrans Asia
meeting.
What remains to be seen is whether this new-found view that
the worst is past has any basis in reality, or whether it's just
a different type of delusion for the beleaguered coal industry.
Much of the optimism is based on the fact that the benchmark
Asian coal price, the Newcastle weekly index, has
risen almost 3.9 percent so far this year, ending last week at
$52.59 a tonne.
If that sounds like a modest increase, it has to be seen in
the context of a commodity that has fallen for the past five
years, and is still 61 percent below its post-recession peak in
January 2011 of $136.30 a tonne. Not to mention that it's also
worth little more than a quarter of its all-time high of $194.79
reached in the giddy boom prior to the 2008 global recession.
The main reason for the collapse in prices was the switch
from an under-supplied seaborne market to one that was massively
over-supplied as more production was brought on to meet what had
been widely assumed to be China's insatiable appetite for coal.
The consensus view at the Coaltrans event this week was that
the industry is now closer to balancing supply and demand than
it has been for many years.
There is still over-supply in the market, but not in all
grades of coal and there was even chatter of tightness in the
market for high quality grades, namely those above 5,800
kilocalories per kilogram (kcal/kg) with low sulphur and ash.
And supply is still coming out of the market, mainly from
the United States and Indonesia.
Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of thermal coal,
will export 22 million tonnes less this year than it did in
2015, while the United States will drop by 10 million tonnes,
Fabio Gabrieli, director of commodity strategy at Mercuria, told
the conference.
Of all the major exporters, Gabrieli only expects modest
increases from two, Colombia and Russia, and even they are two
million and three million tonnes respectively.
This lack of additional supply in the global seaborne market
will help offset declining imports by top buyers China and
India, which Gabrieli sees cutting purchases by four million and
10 million tonnes respectively.
But Gabrieli acknowledges that the X-factor for coal this
year is China, with uncertainty over whether it will only cut
imports by a relatively small amount, as he expects, or whether
2016 will mirror last year when imports crashed by almost 30
percent.
By April this year, China's imports were down 2.5 percent,
or 1.77 million tonnes, to 67.25 million, according to customs
data, a rate of decline in line with Gabrieli's forecast.
SOUTHEAST ASIA OPTIMISM
Gerry Feerick, Noble's director of energy for Indonesia,
said there was a risk of lower imports by India as it ramps up
domestic output, but higher demand from Southeast Asian nations
will help balance the market as Indonesia and the United States
export less.
"The market will enter a new cycle in 2016-2017, as supply
tightens and mining costs provide price upside," he told the
conference.
Stretching the outlook for coal to a few years and the
optimism was maintained, with industry participants expecting
strong growth from emerging Southeast Asian consumers, such as
Malaysia and the Philippines, coupled with steady demand from
China and India and traditional buyers Japan, South Korea and
Taiwan.
Indonesian supply to the seaborne market was expected to
diminish as the country finally starts building the 20 gigawatts
of coal-fired power it has planned as part of a massive 35
gigawatt electrification programme.
As is usual at coal industry gatherings, the prevailing view
is that climate change won't force much change on the industry,
at least in Asia, given coal's cost advantage over other fuels.
Perhaps surprisingly there was little talk about liquefied
natural gas (LNG), which has lost four-fifths of its value in
the past two years as huge new projects swamp the market.
LNG is becoming increasingly cost competitive with coal and
it's likely that the international oil and gas majors that own
the new projects will be working on plans to boost downstream
demand for their product in order to make the best of the
over-supplied world they created but didn't expect.
The main point for the coal industry is that while the
supply-demand balance is (slowly) being restored, there is very
little fundamental justification for prices to rise much further
than current levels.
Once the Newcastle price breaches $60 a tonne, it's likely
to do two things; firstly tempt more U.S. coal back to the
seaborne market and secondly incentivize Chinese domestic output
to ramp up.
Coal's long winter may be ending, but the thaw could be just
as protracted.
