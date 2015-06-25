--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
LAUNCESTON, Australia, June 25 Is India's Adani
Mining preparing to walk away from its A$10 billion ($7.7
billion) coal project in Australia's Queensland state, or upping
the ante in trying to speed up approvals for the huge project?
Adani surprised industry observers by confirming
on Wednesday it had halted engineering work on its Carmichael
coal project in the frontier Galilee basin in central
Queensland.
The planned 40-million tonne per annum mine is supposed to
start producing in 2017, with Adani intending to ship to India
to meet the growing demand for power generation.
The explanation from Adani on why it stopped independent
contractors from working on the mine, rail and port
infrastructure was that it was rejigging the budget on the
project as it faces delays in obtaining all the necessary
government approvals.
Delays in getting approvals from the Queensland government
meant that the previous project timelines were no longer
achievable, Adani said in a statement.
"As a result of changes to a range of approvals over that
time, it's necessary to synchronise our budget, project
timelines and spending to meet those changes," Adani said.
However, the Queensland government shot straight back,
telling the Australian website of the Guardian newspaper that
"to date, all state regulatory processes have been completed to
schedule".
These include approvals for environmental impact statements
for the mine and rail line, applications for a power plant to
run the mine, an airport, quarries and camps for workers, the
website reported.
The immediate denial of any issues with approvals by the
Queensland government raises questions as to what Adani is
trying to accomplish.
The approval process may have become slightly more
complicated by the change of government in Queensland, from the
pro-mining Liberal Party that was ousted earlier this year by
the Labor Party, which has amended some of the requirements of
where the materiel from dredging for the expansion of Abbott
Point port can be placed.
But while the new Labor administration may be somewhat more
concerned about environmental issues than its Liberal
predecessor, it will also be painfully aware that thousands of
skilled workers in Queensland are going to be out of work in the
next few years.
This will happen as the three liquefied natural gas projects
currently being built reach completion, and currently there is
precious little in the way of new ventures in the pipeline.
Adani's Carmichael mine, and another in the Galilee basin by
fellow Indian conglomerate GVK and local partner Hancock,
controlled by iron ore billionaire Gina Rinehart, are about the
only major projects with a realistic chance of going ahead.
OUTLOOK GETTING BLEAKER
The major issue facing both these projects is the
deteriorating economics caused by the freefall in thermal coal
prices in recent years, with spot prices at Australia's
Newcastle port ending last week at $61.24 a tonne,
or less than half of the $136.30 in January 2011, which was the
post-2008 global recession peak.
While a new mine in the Galilee might be cash positive at
the current price, it will certainly take longer to pay off the
capital investment needed to build the mine, some 500 kilometres
(300 miles) of railway lines and port expansions.
The two companies are also facing an increasingly well
funded and coordinated campaign against the mines by
environmental and rural groups, who claim port dredging
endangers the Great Barrier Reef, while the mine and rail
infrastructure threatens some animal species and the region's
water table.
So far Adani and GVK have tried to head off environmental
concerns by using an evidence and fact-based approach, but as
has been shown elsewhere in Australia, this doesn't necessarily
win over a public more easily swayed by emotional appeals.
The ultimate aim of the environmental lobby is stop the coal
mines being developed, and if they could, they would also shut
down existing mines.
They appear unconcerned about the potential economic and job
losses, which may end up putting them at odds with the Labor
government in Queensland, which will fear the electoral pain
that rising unemployment generally brings to ruling parties.
Adani's actions in halting engineering works on its
Carmichael mine and pointing the finger at the state government
may be a somewhat unsubtle reminder that the politicians need
these mines to go ahead for the sake of economic growth.
It could also be that Adani is taking a moment to assess all
its options and work out if the project is now in the 'too hard'
basket, given the deteriorating economics, the rising
environmental opposition and its feeling the state government
isn't doing all it can to support the project.
Either way, the future of the Galilee basin coal mines has
just become considerably more uncertain.
