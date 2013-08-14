(Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
BRISBANE Aug 14 Australian coal miners have
been in mourning over the rapid loss of profitability and
expansion opportunities, but the industry is entering the final
stage of the grieving process.
The five stages of grief, as described by Swiss-American
psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross on how people face events
like terminal illness, are denial, anger, bargaining, depression
and acceptance.
While not all of the attendees at the annual Coaltrans
Australia conference this week have got past the depression
stage, most were looking at how the industry deals with the
reality of its myriad of issues.
These include an apparent structural shift to lower prices
for the foreseeable future, rising public opposition to mining
on the back of a well-funded and organised environmental lobby,
lack of capital available for new projects, still high labour
costs and an increasing burden of government red and green tape.
The coal miners have limited influence over most of these
issues, but they appear to be making concerted efforts to change
what they can in a bid to strengthen their position and make
sure Australia remains the world's biggest exporter of coking
coal and number two in thermal coal.
The spot price of thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle port
, a regional benchmark, has fallen 16.6 percent this
year, and was quoted at $76.94 a tonne last week, the lowest in
almost four years.
More worrying for producers is that the Newcastle price is
now 44 percent below its post-2008 recession high of $136.30 a
tonne, struck in January 2011.
Coking coal, used in steel-making, has suffered a steeper
decline, losing more than half of its value to trade around $136
a tonne, although its post-2008 peak of around $300 was boosted
by widespread flooding in Queensland state in late 2009 and
early 2010, which cut exports by about 40 million tonnes over
the next two years.
The problem for Australian miners is that at these prices
many of them are struggling just to break even, and virtually no
new project can proceed as the development costs exceed the
potential revenue that can be earned.
While longer term coal demand is slated to rise strongly on
the back of new coal-fired power plants in China, India and
elsewhere in Asia, for the foreseeable future coal prices are
likely to remain relatively stagnant in real terms.
This is because the cost of seaborne coal in Asia is largely
being set by the cost of production in China, where imports meet
around 6 percent of total demand despite the nation being the
world's largest importer.
China's marginal cost of production for thermal coal is
around $80-$100 a tonne, according to CLSA analyst Ian Roper.
This likely puts a cap on how high coal prices can rise, as
Roper points out that the Chinese are opportunistic importers,
buying from overseas when the cost is below that of domestic
supplies, but pulling back when it's cheaper to buy locally.
With Australian thermal coal miners currently facing an
average cost of around $77 a tonne, a figure that excludes
royalties and shipping, it's clear that many are on the
breadline.
Data from Greg Sullivan, the Australian Coal Association's
deputy chief executive, show that to make an internal rate of
return of 15 percent, most Australian thermal coal miners need
prices above $100 a tonne and coking coal miners require about
$160 a tonne.
At current prices some 68 percent of Australian thermal coal
miners have a profit margin of less than $10 a tonne, Sullivan
told the Coaltrans conference.
Furthermore, Australian producers have shifted higher along
the cost curve than their global competitors in Indonesia, South
Africa and elsewhere, with 66 percent now falling into the
second-highest quartile, up from only 34 percent in 2006.
INITIAL DENIAL
The industry's first response to the declining price trend
that started in 2011 was classic Kubler-Ross, denying that the
lower prices were structural. But China has now brought enough
rail capacity online to allow it to move domestic coal from
mines in the north to consumers in the south.
Coal exporters have to compete with Chinese producers in the
heavy coal-consuming provinces of southeast China, and this
means an extended period of lower prices that will only end if
demand across Asia does rise as much as bodies like the
International Energy Agency forecast in the years beyond 2020.
Australian producers are finally moving toward acceptance of
the new realities, and while they can't control the price of
coal, they are desperately trying to control other factors.
One of the reasons Australia lost its competitive edge was
the rapid escalation in costs, mainly labour, but also capital
and other operating costs.
Several speakers at the Coaltrans conference said most
miners were targeting at least a 20 percent reduction in cost
per tonne by cutting jobs, limiting wage hikes, trimming
contractors and delaying or abandoning new projects.
Even events like Coaltrans aren't immune, with attendance
down on previous years and many mining companies not sending any
delegates, with several notable absences including companies
with plans to develop new mines.
While cost-cutting will no doubt help in the short term, the
greatest boost to miners' profitability is likely to be
delivered by a weaker Australian dollar.
The local currency has slumped 14 percent against the U.S.
dollar since April to trade around 90.9 U.S. cents, and many
strategists are tipping further declines in the months ahead,
perhaps to around 80-85 U.S. cents.
Analysis by Westpac Banking Corp shows that almost half the
rise in costs since 2006 was driven by currency appreciation, as
the U.S. dollar cost of producing a tonne of coal rose 136
percent, while the Australian dollar cost gained 71 percent.
The Australian dollar rose from 73 U.S. cents at the start
of 2006 to a high of $1.10 by July 2011, and just as this
appreciation cut into coal-mining profits, so too will the
current depreciation boost them.
The industry is also looking to step up its lobbying of both
state and federal governments, firstly to ensure no new taxes
are imposed and secondly to encourage authorities to ease the
approval process for new mines and mine expansions.
They may have some success on the tax front, especially if
the opposition Liberal-National coalition wins the federal
election on Sept. 7. Opinion polls put the conservative alliance
ahead of Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's Labor Party.
The coalition has promised to scrap a controversial mining
profits tax on coal and iron ore and reduce corporate tax rates,
while Labor has mooted the idea of amending the Mineral Resource
Rent Tax to generate more revenue even when profits are weaker.
Both major parties say they are committed to easing the
regulatory burden, although translating words into action has
been difficult in Australia.
It would be too early to say Australia's coal industry is
finding new confidence about its prospects, but some of the doom
and gloom is lifting.
The best-placed miners appear to be those with existing,
low-cost operations and the reserves available to expand.
Given that many, if not the majority, of planned new mines
will struggle to be built with $29 billion of projects already
deferred, the existing mines stand to benefit massively if the
global coal market does go into deficit around 2018 to 2020.
