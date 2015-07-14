(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 14 A planned
Chinese-owned coal mine in Australia has become the latest
example in a long line of mud-slinging trumping sensible debate.
While it makes for great headlines, there are few things
less edifying than seeing politicians, business and community
leaders flinging gratuitous insults at each other.
The stoush is over the Australian federal government's
approval of a A$1 billion ($746 million) coal mine being
developed by China Shenhua Energy Co in the
Liverpool Plains region of New South Wales state.
It would be something of an understatement to say the
10-million tonne a year project has been controversial, with its
approval showing splits in the ruling Liberal National
coalition, while prompting threats of civil disobedience from
farmers and legal action from a variety of opponents.
The main issue is that the proposed mine, known as
Watermark, is in prime agricultural land and there is concern
that not only will it take up land that could be used for
farming, but also that the mine will deplete or degrade the
region's underground water table.
Barnaby Joyce, the somewhat colourful federal agriculture
minister, probably best known outside Australia for threatening
to kill actor Johnny Depp's pet dogs for illegally entering the
country, is a vocal opponent of the mine.
He said last week that the approval of the mine, which is
within his constituency, was a sign of the "world gone mad,"
breaking ranks with Greg Hunt, the federal environment minister
who granted the approval with what he termed strict conditions.
Joyce hails from the rural-based National Party, the junior
partner in the ruling coalition with the Liberal Party of Prime
Minister Tony Abbott.
So far the Liberal-National government has dismissed calls
from the opposition Labor Party that Joyce should resign his
portfolio if he doesn't agree with the mine's approval, but the
fact that Joyce has been so vocal does call into question the
unity of the coalition.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS?
Rural groups have also been vocal in denouncing the mine,
with farmer and Caroona Coal Action Group head Tim Duddy telling
the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the project was
"agricultural genocide".
But Shenhua, China's biggest coal miner, isn't sitting idly
by over criticism of the mine, which has already cost the
state-controlled miner some $800 million.
Paul Jackson, Shenhua's project manager for the mine, called
Joyce a "xenophobic loony" who dislikes Chinese investment in
Australia, according to a July 13 report in the Australian
newspaper.
"The wider benefit of this mine is that you can engender a
long-term relationship with China and they will want to take
your agricultural goods from the other 1 million hectares of the
Liverpool Plains," Jackson told the newspaper.
Putting aside the "loony" jibe, and Jackson does come closer
to some of the real issues of whether Australia is open for
business, as Tony Abbott claims, or whether narrow interests
will be able to trump the wider aims of the federal government
and the business lobby.
The ongoing vociferous opposition to virtually every mining
project, but especially coal developments in New South Wales and
neighbouring Queensland state, may well cause foreign investors
to think twice about doing business in Australia, and not just
miners.
IS A NEW MINE NEEDED?
But the most relevant question on the Shenhua project is one
that receives little attention in Australia, namely why bother
building a mine at all given the low prices for coal, the poor
prospect of a recovery and the slowing demand in China?
Chinese coal imports have slumped 37.5 percent in the first
six months of the year from the same period in 2014, a trend
that if continued will see the nation lose its position as the
world's top importer to India.
China has also courted controversy in Australia by rejecting
cargoes, citing quality issues.
While Australian coal producers have maintained their
product meets China's new standards, the bottom line appears to
be that China's appetite for imported coal is waning and the
hurdles to get cargoes cleared are increasing.
Shenhua also said in April it would cut its output by 50 to
60 million tonnes this year to help ease a supply glut,
suggesting that it has plenty of domestic coal available and
doesn't really need to import from Australia.
While there are quality differences between what Shenhua
produces domestically and what it plans to mine in Australia,
the economics of the project and its necessity surely must be
more questionable now than when Shenhua bought the licence to
develop the Watermark mine six years ago.
In that time spot thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle port
has reached a record high of $136.30 a tonne in
early 2011, before losing more than half its value to end at
$60.08 on July 10.
The Watermark mine may be sunk by poor economics, but
virulent opposition may make any decision to walk away easier.
