(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 13 When the price of
a commodity rises by 117 percent in a mere 15 weeks, it's
generally a sign that something is amiss in the market, and
coking coal's recent stellar run is no exception to this rule.
The spot price of Australian premium hard coking coal
.PHCC-AUS=SI has surged from $83.40 a tonne on May 31 to
$180.90 on Sept. 9.
So far this year, the price of the fuel used mainly to make
steel has leapt by 131 percent, making it the best performer
among significant commodities.
As with any price surge, there are solid reasons for a
rally, but the gains have now reached a point where they have
entered the realms of silliness.
Before looking at the reasons why coking coal has rallied so
strongly, and why the gains will start to reverse, it's worth
noting that there are several prices for the fuel.
In addition to the spot price for free-on-board cargoes from
Australia, the world's biggest exporter of coking coal, there is
an Australian contract price and futures traded on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange in China.
These haven't shown nearly as sharp rallies, with contract
prices having gained about 12 percent this year to trade around
$92 a tonne. The contract price is used by most Australian
coking coal miners, other than the biggest, the joint venture
between BHP Billiton and Japan's Mitsubishi.
Dalian futures are up 28.5 percent from the start of
the year, ending on Monday at 794.5 yuan ($118.94) a tonne
compared with 618 yuan at the end of last year.
It's likely that the gains in the contract price and the
Dalian futures are more reflective than the spot price of the
true state of the coking coal market.
So, what is the state of the coking coal market?
Undoubtedly the supply-demand balance is tighter this year
than it was in 2015, providing the fundamental basis for a
rally.
Import demand is up in China, mainly because of strong steel
output and lower domestic production as Beijing tries to cut
excess capacity in the overall coal sector.
China's January-August coking coal output was down 2.7
percent, or about 8.6 million tonnes, to 292.38 million tonnes
compared to the same period in 2015.
The loss of coking coal tonnes is most likely an unintended
side-effect of the moves by the authorities to reduce coal
output of mainly thermal grades, used to generate power.
China's imports of coking coal have risen as domestic output
has dropped, with inbound shipments in the first seven months of
the year totalling 31.5 million tonnes, up 11.8 percent on the
same period last year.
However, in volume terms, imports in the January-July period
are up only 3.2 million tonnes, in other words, the gain in
imports is less than half of the loss of domestic output. The
detailed breakdown of August imports will only be available
toward the end of the month.
Add in some supply disruptions in Australia and the
conditions for a price rally are in place.
TRADING SHORT SQUEEZE
But this doesn't explain why the spot price in Australia has
jumped by a massive 117 percent since May 31.
There are several possible contributing factors, but the
most likely explanation is some smart trading.
In a tight market it's possible to initiate a sharp rally in
prices by buying up available cargoes and forcing the price
higher in what is known as a short squeeze.
The gains for a trader come in having existing inventory on
hand to sell once the price jumps. The trading house may lose
money on the cargoes it buys at elevated prices, but will make
significantly more money on selling their existing stocks at the
now higher price.
This trading strategy can be extremely profitable but is
unlikely to be sustainable in the longer term.
How long it does last depends on how quickly other
participants in the market can move to take advantage of the
higher prices.
And there are already signs that the other players are
moving, with China's coal miners seeking official approval to
boost output.
It's possible that some relaxation on production may be
approved, as the last thing the authorities in Beijing will want
is prices to keep rising to the point where the competitiveness
of the steel industry is threatened.
It's also likely that other coking coal producers, such as
Mongolia, Canada and the United States will be moving to ramp up
output.
It takes some time to boost an existing mine's output, and
even more time to restart idled pits, but the point is that
within a few months it's likely that more cargoes will be
heading to China.
For example, the United States, the world's second-biggest
coking coal exporter, hasn't shipped any cargoes to China this
year, but with the current price rally and low freight rates, it
will be profitable for miners to look at renewing this trade.
Over the next few months, it's likely that the various
coking coal prices will start to converge again, most likely by
an increase in the Australian contract price and a much sharper
drop in the spot price.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)