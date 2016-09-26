(Repeats earlier story with no change to text. The opinions
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Sept 26 It appears that
China is interpreting the "people's well-being" as meaning North
Korea should be able to export record amounts of coal in
defiance of sanctions against the rogue nuclear-armed state.
China imported 2.465 million tonnes of coal from North Korea
in August, the highest on record, and 61 percent above what was
bought in April, the month sanctions were supposed to take
effect.
Tougher measures were imposed by the United Nations in March
aimed at starving North Korea of funds for its nuclear and
ballistic missile programme. China said at the time it would ban
imports of gold and rare earths, as well as coal.
While coal imports from North Korea did slip in April to
1.527 million tonnes from March's 2.345 million, they have been
steadily trending higher since then to reach August's record.
Some exemptions were to be allowed for imports from North
Korea for the what was translated as "the people's well-being,"
or "livelihood purposes."
This would appear to be a very broad exemption as other than
the brief decline in April, imports of North Korean coal have
been rising, allowing the country to once again become China's
third-biggest supplier of the fuel behind Australia and
Indonesia.
China's imports of North Korean coal are up 11.7 percent for
the first eight months of the year compared to the same period
last year, slightly below the 12.4 percent gain for total coal
imports.
So far, the big winners among coal exporters to China are
Mongolia, with a 50.1 percent year-to-date increase and
Indonesia at 18 percent.
Top supplier Australia is down 3.6 percent for the first
eight months of the year, as higher coking coal exports haven't
been enough to offset lower thermal coal shipments.
It's difficult to ascertain why China has decided to allow
its coal trade with North Korea to continue, and indeed to grow.
About 90 percent of Pyongyang's trade is with China, and
coal accounts for nearly 40 percent of that in value terms,
according to a Sept. 24 report in the Nikkei Asian Review.
This means coal is an essential lifeline for North Korea,
and it also means China has an extremely powerful hold over its
neighbour, should it choose to exercise it.
But it's also likely that the coal trade with North Korea
has prospered this year as type of coal supplied by Pyongyang is
in high demand.
ANTHRACITE IN DEMAND
North Korea's exports are almost exclusively anthracite, a
high-grade hard coal that Chinese buyers use mainly for steel
and ceramic manufacture, as well as for blending with other coal
types to burn to generate power.
Of China's 17.28 million tonnes of anthracite imports in the
first eight months of 2016, North Korea supplied 14.91 million,
equivalent to an 86.3 percent share.
This is way ahead of the 1.44 million tonnes that number two
supplier Russia shipped during the first eight months of the
year, and this figure is down 18.3 percent from the same period
in 2015.
Part of the appeal of North Korean coal is no doubt cost,
with August's cargoes arriving at $45.55 a tonne, which is well
below the $70.25 that Russian anthracite cost.
Australian cargoes are also more expensive, with coking coal
used in steel-making arriving in August at $93.92 a tonne, and
bituminous coal, used in power plants, costing $52.76.
North Korean coal is thus attractive to Chinese buyers,
especially in the light of Beijing's largely successful efforts
to curb output this year.
In fact, China may have been too successful in lowering
domestic coal production, last week allowing 74 major miners to
increase output of thermal coal, Reuters reported on Sept. 23.
It appears that China's domestic coking coal miners have so
far been unsuccessful in their efforts to get permission to
boost output in order to lower prices, which have surged this
year amid a tighter market.
Australian premium hard coking coal .PHCC-AUS=SI has
jumped 164 percent to end last week at $206.40 a tonne,
providing a bonanza for major miners like BHP Billiton,
which together with partner Mitsubishi is the largest
exporter of the fuel.
The higher coal prices, and the relative cost advantage
enjoyed by North Korea, makes it unlikely that Beijing is about
to effectively implement sanctions against Pyongyang.
Of course, nothing is certain in politics, but in the
absence of a change in Beijing's policy, it's likely the world's
most reclusive state will continue to enjoy its coal lifeline.
