(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* Graphic of China seaborne coal imports: reut.rs/2tTdFjS
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 6 Thermal coal
prices in Asia have had a strong run recently, amid Chinese
demand and supply disruptions in major exporters, but these
factors point to a temporary boost rather than any structural
change.
The price of spot cargoes from Australia's Newcastle port
, the world's largest thermal coal export harbour,
have jumped 23 percent since mid-May to close on Wednesday at
$87.90 a tonne.
While still negative for the year, the recent rally has
taken Newcastle coal close to the $93.50 a tonne it fetched at
the end of last year.
The strong gains appear justified by supply and demand
fundamentals, with vessel-tracking data showing a tightening of
seaborne supplies in June to China, the world's top importer of
the polluting fuel.
China's seaborne imports totalled 17.77 million tonnes in
June, according to vessel-tracking and port data compiled by
Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and Commodity Forecasts.
This figure is filtered to show only vessels that have
discharged cargoes and the final numbers may vary slightly to
account for ships that arrived before month-end and are still in
the process of unloading.
The ship data also doesn't perfectly align with official
customs figures given differences as to when cargoes are booked
as having unloaded, but the vessel-tracking has proven to be an
accurate indicator of trends in China's coal imports.
The June figure for seaborne imports is 3.35 million tonnes
lower than the 21.12 million reported in May, and is the lowest
monthly total since February, according to the data.
Shipments from Australia were largely steady in June at 7.84
million tonnes, compared to May's 7.81 million.
However, imports from number two supplier Indonesia were
sharply lower, dropping to 6.31 million tonnes in June, from
May's 9.47 million and April's 9.83 million.
While May and April were strong months for Indonesian
shipments to China, the decline in June made it the weakest
month since February, a month in which imports were affected by
the Lunar New Year holidays.
WEATHER'S STARRING ROLE
Exports from Indonesia, China's largest supplier of seaborne
coal, were curbed by heavy rainfall in June, which caused
flooding and disruptions to mining operations.
A short strike at mines owned by Glencore in
Australia's Hunter Valley coal region contributed to sentiment
driving prices higher, even if the labour action didn't have
much material effect on coal exports.
On the demand side in China, a drop in output of as much as
two-thirds from hydropower plants because of excessive rains
pushing rivers to flood levels has boosted demand for coal-fired
power as a replacement.
Chinese thermal coal prices have spiked higher in line with
those in Australia, with the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange
futures gaining almost 16 percent from the recent low
in early May to Wednesday's close of 588.2 yuan ($86.50) a
tonne.
Spot coal at China's Qinhuangdao port SH-QHA-TRMCOAL has
also moved higher, reaching 590 yuan a tonne on Wednesday, up
4.4 percent from the recent low of 565 yuan on June 14.
It's worth noting that Chinese domestic prices are below the
Newcastle spot price, meaning that imports are now more costly,
especially once the cost of freight and taxes is added in.
This suggests that the spike in Newcastle prices is unlikely
to persist, especially if export volumes from Indonesia recover
from weather disruptions.
At the same time, China is likely to be able to ramp up
hydropower once the threat of flood damage recedes, which will
likely lower demand for thermal power generation.
The rally in coal prices is likely more of a seasonal and
temporary factor than a signal that higher prices will be
sustained.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)