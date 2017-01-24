(The opinions express here are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Jan 24 If you wanted to
see what a speculative commodity bubble looks like, then coking
coal's huge rally in the second half of last year and subsequent
retreat provides a good example.
Like most bubbles, coking coal's surge had a solid
foundation in supply and demand fundamentals, with top buyer
China's appetite for the fuel used to make steel rising sharply
in 2016, and suppliers unable to respond rapidly.
Coking coal futures on the Singapore Commodity
Exchange leapt from $86.92 a tonne on June 1 last year to a high
of $299.87 on Nov. 30, a gain of 245 percent.
They have since dropped by almost 40 percent to Monday's
close of $184.17 a tonne, still more than double what they were
in the middle of last year, but also probably a level more
reflective of market dynamics.
Chinese coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange have dropped from a peak of 1,676 yuan ($244.39) a
tonne on Nov. 14 to close at 1,180 yuan on Monday, a decline of
almost 28 percent.
There is little doubt that the huge rally in coking coal was
off the back of Chinese demand, with customs data showing that
the country imported 59.23 million tonnes in 2016, a jump of
23.8 percent from the prior year.
This was partly because steel output was higher than
expected because domestic coking coal production was crimped by
government policies that lowered the number of working days at
mines.
But delve deeper into the Chinese customs data and it seems
that the rise in coking coal imports by itself doesn't really
justify the sharp rally in prices in the second half of the
year.
The SGX futures contract is based on the Steel Index
free-on-board Australia coking coal price, and is thus
reflective of the cost of the fuel at ports in Australia, the
largest exporter of the fuel.
The almost fourfold increase in prices in the five months
from June to November last year wasn't accompanied by a huge
surge in China's imports from Australia.
China's total coking coal imports from Australia in 2016
were 26.77 million tonnes, an increase of just 4.8 percent.
In the seven months from June to December, China's imports
of Australian coking coal were down from the year earlier months
in four, namely June, July, November and December.
The three months in which they were rising, August,
September and October, were also the months in which prices were
surging, providing some fundamental basis for an increase in
prices.
But overall, the tightness in the coking coal market appears
to have been wildly exaggerated by the huge rally, with the
relatively modest increase in demand for Australian cargoes
standing in sharp contrast to the jump in prices.
MONGOLIA, NORTH KOREA ARE KEY
So where was China actually getting its extra coking coal
from? The answer is neighbouring Mongolia.
Chinese imports from Mongolia jumped 85.2 percent in 2016 to
23.56 million tonnes, putting it just behind Australia among
suppliers to China.
It's not surprising that Mongolian coking coal is gaining on
Australian supplies, given it is massively cheaper, with customs
data showing it cost China $62.93 a tonne in December, while
cargoes from Australia were $233.72.
Another factor to consider is Chinese imports of North
Korean coal.
This is classified as anthracite by customs, but North
Korean supplies are largely used as coking coal in steel-making
or as a high-quality fuel in other manufacturing, such as
ceramics.
China imported 22.42 million tonnes of anthracite from North
Korea in 2016, an increase of 14.6 percent from the prior year.
This was achieved despite Beijing saying it would place
sanctions on imports from its neighbour in line with UN
resolutions against Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.
Among other suppliers of coking coal to China, imports from
Canada, its third-largest provider, dropped 9.3 percent in 2016,
while those from fourth-ranked Russia slipped 19.4 percent.
The United States, which used to supply coking coal to
China, didn't export to China at all in 2016, according to the
customs data.
With the froth having come out of coking coal prices, the
question becomes what will happen in 2017?
There are some likely trends in China that will shape the
market.
Chinese coal mines are currently maximising output to take
advantage of the still healthy price, but may face production
restrictions later in the year as Beijing has made it clear it
is still determined to cut excess capacity by closing older and
less efficient mines.
Supply is likely to increase from Australia and elsewhere as
miners bring back idled output or work existing mines harder.
Imports from Mongolia are likely to remain robust, given the
massive price advantage, while those from North Korea are less
certain, given Beijing's commitment to limit imports to an
annual 7.5 million tonnes, about a third of the 2016 level.
If China does stick to this limit, it will certainly provide
support for seaborne coking coal exporters, as Chinese buyers
will have to seek alternatives, and it will be easier to import
via ship than use trucks and rail cars from Mongolia.
China's purchases from North Korea thus remain the main
x-factor for seaborne coking coal markets.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)