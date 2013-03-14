(Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

GOA, India, March 14 Rising Indian coal imports are the knight in shining armour for producers from the Americas through Africa to Asia -- at least that's the impression the industry is keen to give.

That India's coal imports have no option but to rise and the only matter in dispute is by how much, was the consensus of producers and consumers at the Coaltrans India conference this week in this resort state an hour's flight south of Mumbai.

But is the consensus based more in hope than reality?

The thing that is always striking about India's coal sector, for both domestic production and imports, is that forecasts are rarely correct.

India's coal demand was around 730 million tonnes in the 2011/12 fiscal year, with about 100 million tonnes of that met through imports.

The consensus of forecasts at the Coaltrans event is for demand to rise to about 1.1 billion tonnes by the end of the current five-year plan in 2016/17.

Some of this 370 million tonnes increase in annual demand is expected to be met by state-controlled Coal India, the world's biggest miner of the fuel.

However, there is likely to be a shortfall in the region of 200 million to 250 million tonnes, which global producers are hoping to fill.

Certainly imports have been increasing dramatically in India, with arriving cargoes jumping 29 percent to 112.8 million tonnes in the April to January period, the first nine months of the 2012-13 financial year.

Looking at the split between thermal and coking coal it's clear that imports of the lower-grade fuel for power stations are increasing at a faster rate, mainly as a result of the lower prevailing international prices and Coal India's ongoing inability to increase production sufficiently.

Demand for coking coal for steel-making is also expected to surge as India plans to nearly double steel capacity from the current 70 million tonnes to about 130 million tonnes by 2014/15.

With increasing uncertainty over the trajectory of Chinese coal imports, it would seem that India may well be the nirvana coal miners seek, offering a lifeline to U.S. producers who have been pummelled by the shale gas revolution as well as underpinning expansions and new projects in places such as Mozambique and Australia.

But while the demand for coal is likely to be fairly close to the consensus forecast, there remain serious question marks over whether this demand can actually be fulfilled, even if global supplies are plentiful.

STRUCTURAL CHALLENGES

India's coal, power and steel sectors face enormous structural challenges and most issues can be traced to the regulatory regimes that delay and stifle businesses.

In mining, India has plentiful reserves but Coal India consistently fails to meet targets.

Even when coal is produced, the rail system struggles to get it from where it was mined to where it's needed.

And when the fuel finally reaches the plant, the utility struggles to produce power it can sell profitably because controls at the state electricity boards keep prices below the cost of generation.

Poor domestic coal supply is the driver of imports, but the higher cost makes the economics even worse for power producers, with several executives of independent operators complaining that they are incurring losses and are considering shutting down plants, which would exacerbate India's power shortages.

In the steel industry, state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd, the country's largest producer, acts as a price-setter, meaning that margins for private producers are also often negative, which inhibits the ability to boost production and hence the need for coking coal.

There is broad awareness of these issues among coal industry participants, and even a fair degree of consensus on how to solve them.

Coal India should be broken up, foreign and local mining companies should be allowed to compete for blocks and start production, and mine approvals should be streamlined from the more than 20 state and federal agencies that currently have to give the green light to projects.

Private companies should be allowed to build and operate railroads, perhaps in conjunction with the state operator.

And most importantly, electricity and steel prices must be freed up to accurately reflect the costs of production.

All of these reforms are the purview of the federal and state governments, and there's not much optimism that there is the necessary political will, or ability, to make changes.

The most likely outcome is that India continues on what I call the "bumbling along" path, whereby no major changes are made but enough is done to ensure that the deficits of coal, power and steel don't reach crisis levels.

This is likely to result in rising imports of coal, but perhaps not to the levels of 250 million tonnes a year by 2016/17 that many in the industry are hoping for.

It also means that new coal projects will only go ahead where there are strong offtake agreements in place, in other words where the buyer is a major partner in the mine.

Other producers will have to hope that Indian demand does indeed rise as forecast, but they will also have to be aware that the South Asian nation will only purchase when prices are low. (Editing by Richard Pullin)