By Clyde Russell
LONDON, Oct 8 Australian coal miners desperate
for good news got a double boost recently, but India's
cancelling of private mining blocks and Indonesia's new export
rules are a salve rather than a cure for the industry's woes.
An Indian court ruling scrapping the allocations of coal
blocks to private operators will undoubtedly cut production and
boost demand for imported fuel.
And it's also likely that new export permit rules being
introduced by Indonesia will at least temporarily lower
shipments from the world's largest exporter of thermal coal for
use in power plants.
Also, it remains the case that many Indian power stations
are critically short of coal, given the long-standing inability
of state producer Coal India and the railways to mine
and transport adequate supplies.
All of this seems like manna from heaven for Australian coal
miners, the majority of whom are unprofitable given the 25
percent decline this year in the benchmark Newcastle Port
thermal coal price to $64.91 a tonne last week, a
fresh five-year low.
But there are a few reasons to be sceptical as to whether
this will be a significant boost for coal miners, or just a
serendipitous lolly in a bowl of bile.
INDIA SHORTAGE WORSENING
India's top court scrapped 214 coal blocks allocated by the
former government, ruling its processes were arbitrary and
illegal.
The operating blocks among those, which were expected to
produce an estimated 52 million tonnes in the current fiscal
year, will be returned to Coal India by the end of March 2015.
However, it's likely that output from them will start to
tail off prior to the handover, and that it won't be ramped up
quickly by Coal India once it assumes control, given it will
take time for the state behemoth to get to grips with the new
assets.
All up, the coal shortage in India is likely to grow
substantially, and may exceed even the top end of the
government's estimate of between 185 million to 265 million
tonnes by the 2016-17 fiscal year.
India imported 168.4 million tonnes in the fiscal year ended
March 2014, and researchers OreTeam expect this to rise to 210
million in the year starting April 2015, while Fitch unit India
Ratings & Research says imports may rise as far as 230 million.
The OreTeam forecast is a reasonable import demand
assumption, and there is little doubt that India could use all
210 million tonnes of imports, and possibly even as much as the
India Ratings estimate.
But the big question is whether the already strained port
and rail infrastructure is ready to handle such an increase in
volumes.
The Indian experience is generally that capacity increases
are realised, but seldom in the time frames initially envisaged.
There are also problems in getting projects coordinated, with
the risk that a port may be ready to receive more cargoes but
the rail not yet able to transport it.
India's imports surged 19 percent to 16 million tonnes in
September, according to data from trader mjunction.
But even this jump in imports, if maintained, would result
in annual imports of 192 million tonnes, which is higher than
the 2013-14 outcome, but short of forecasts.
It may be more realistic that imports could struggle to rise
in the coming fiscal year above 200 million tonnes.
That would still sound fairly good to coal miners,
especially those outside Indonesia.
INDONESIA RULES A TEMPORARY SALVE
New rules may cut Indonesian exports by between 15 and 20
percent in October from September, according to the coal
industry. The Southeast Asian nation shipped between 25 and 30
million tonnes in September, according to the Indonesian Coal
Mining Association.
Indonesian miners are worried that the regulations, aimed at
ensuring compliance with laws and taxes, will drive some
struggling companies to the wall.
Notwithstanding the issues surrounding the new export
permits, it's likely this will be only a temporary situation,
meaning that the scope for rival miners in Australia, South
Africa and even Colombia will be limited.
Coal from those suppliers is also more expensive to land in
India than cargoes from Indonesia, meaning there may be some
reluctance on the part of buyers to pay more that they are used
to, even though prices are currently depressed.
Certainly, the coal futures market hasn't priced in rising
prices further along the curve, suggesting that investors
haven't yet bought into the idea of a demand-led revival.
Newcastle futures <0#NCF:> are in mild contango, but this
has actually flattened slightly in the past month, and the same
is true for Indonesian sub-bituminous futures <0#SUB:>
Lastly, slowing demand for coal imports from China may
counteract any increase in demand from India.
Even if the court decision in India and new rules in
Indonesia do provide some relief to coal miners, the underlying
problem of too much capacity chasing too little demand remains
unresolved.
