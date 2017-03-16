(Repeats item issued earlier. The opinions expressed here are
those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 16 What's more
important? The fact the Coal India will once again miss its
annual output target, or that it will produce over 31 million
tonnes more than it did the previous year?
Recent media reports have highlighted that Coal India Ltd
(CIL), the state-owned behemoth that's the world's
largest miner of the fuel, will likely miss its target of
producing 598 million tonnes in the fiscal year ending March 31.
"CIL may miss by 20 million tonnes and it should be between
570-578 million tonnes," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar said of
the target, in an article in the Economic Times on March 12.
Assuming CIL reaches the lower end of the range, the 570
million tonnes produced in 2016-17 would still be 31.25 million,
or 5.8 percent, more than what it managed in 2015-16.
More impressive is that CIL's output has gone from 452.2
million tonnes in the 2012-13 fiscal year to around 570 million
in the year about to end, meaning that the company is mining
some 120 million tonnes more annually than it was a mere five
years ago.
CIL regularly misses its output targets, most likely because
they are set on the optimistic side. But this shouldn't
overshadow the company's achievement in boosting its production
despite the infrastructure and bureaucratic constraints it
faces.
It should also be pointed out that the company is still a
very long way off its target of 1 billion tonnes of annual
output by 2020.
If it continues to add around 30 million tonnes to its
production each year, it would only reach around 700 million
tonnes by the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
But the question is whether India actually needs CIL to
produce 1 billion tonnes a year, given the country is scaling
back its plans to build new coal-fired power plants.
Four proposed so-called ultra-mega power plants, with a
planned total generating capacity of 16 gigawatts (GW), were
cancelled last June by the Energy Ministry.
India scaled back its total coal-fired plans by 40 GW last
year, according to a study by non-government and anti-coal group
CoalSwarm.
CIL is actually struggling to sell all the coal it currently
produces as utilities are not buying as much as expected due to
lower power demand growth and poor profitability.
The miner sold 491 million tonnes of coal, short of its
target of 540.3 million in the first 11 months of the current
fiscal year, BloombergQuint reported on March 14.
Overall, it appears that CIL is producing more coal than
India currently needs - a factor likely to have bearish
consequences for imports.
IMPORTS ON DECLINING TREND
India's imports of the fuel have been trending lower since
the recent peak in June last year, according to vessel-tracking
and port data compiled by Thomson Reuters Supply Chain and
Commodity Forecasts.
In June last year, India's coal imports were 19.65 million
tonnes, but these dropped to 12.79 million in January this year,
before staging a slight recovery to 13.16 million last month,
the data show.
India ceded its status as the world's top coal importer back
to China in 2016, with the annual total reaching 194.3 million
tonnes, down from 206.6 million in 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
If the pace of the first two months of 2017 is maintained
for the rest of the year, India's coal imports will slide again
toward a figure around 155 million tonnes.
Of India's major coal suppliers, Australia is performing the
best so far in 2017, with imports in the first two months
totalling 7.31 million tonnes. If maintained, that pace would
see 2017 imports of around 43.9 million tonnes.
This would be slightly lower than the 44.82 million tonnes
India imported from Australia in 2016, but maintaining volumes
in a falling market is still relatively good news for Australian
coal exporters.
Indonesia, India's biggest supplier, is suffering more from
India's slower imports. The total for the first two months
reached 11.97 million tonnes, making for an annual pace of
around 71.8 million - well down on 84 million tonnes in 2016 and
104.5 million in 2015.
South Africa, the third-biggest supplier to India, is also
seeing lower volumes, with just 2.95 million tonnes imported in
the first two months, making for an annual rate of around 17.7
million. That would be about half the 35.5 million tonnes India
imported in 2016.
It's no surprise that India is importing less coal given the
higher domestic output, slow demand growth and higher seaborne
prices, with the regional thermal benchmark Newcastle weekly
price more than doubling between January last year
and its peak of $109.64 a tonne in November.
It has since eased back to $78.60 a tonne in the week to
March 10, but it's likely that the price hasn't fallen enough to
spark a rebound in India's imports.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)