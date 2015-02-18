(Repeats, no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Feb 18 One of the most
common assumptions among coal watchers is that India's rising
demand will translate into increasing imports, thus providing
one of the few bright spots for a beleaguered industry.
While there is little doubt about the bullish demand outlook
for India, the belief that imports will have to rise is
predicated on the view that domestic coal output will continue
to disappoint.
If history is a guide, then this is a safe bet, with
state-controlled behemoth Coal India consistently
failing to meet output targets and battling to supply enough
fuel for the South Asian nation's electricity generators.
India's coal imports have steadily risen and gained 19
percent last year to 210.6 million tonnes, making the country
the world's second-biggest importer after China and ahead of
Japan.
But it may pay to heed a warning that accompanies financial
products that past performance isn't necessarily a guide to
future outcomes.
There are signs that India is taking the right steps to
boost its domestic coal industry, and while these won't
necessarily bear immediate fruit, it's always worth watching the
trend.
Once trends start, it becomes difficult to stop them. Just
ask any coal miner who exports to China, which has gone from
being the industry's greatest hope for long-term growth to the
bleak prospect of a declining market.
The new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown
some determination to reform India's vast coal sector, starting
with making Coal India more efficient.
The government raised about $3.6 billion by selling a 10
percent stake in Coal India last month, part of its plan to
raise $10 billion by selling assets.
But more important, from a coal market perspective, than the
cash raised was the level of interest shown by investors, with
the share offer oversubscribed.
This is not only a vote of confidence that the government is
prepared to tackle the bureaucratic issues holding Coal India
back, but also will act to improve the company's rather dismal
operational record.
Having more private investors on board will help drive
change within Coal India, given fund managers are likely to push
for improved returns and ask uncomfortable questions of
management should they fail to deliver.
MORE COMPETITION COMING
India is also pushing ahead with plans to open up the coal
mining sector to private and international investors, Piyush
Goyal, the coal and power minister, said on Jan. 8.
This comes despite union opposition to the move, however a
planned five-day strike in January was called off after two days
when the government assured a committee would be formed to
address worker concerns over the process.
So far global miners have been cool on the prospect of
investing in India, most likely because of complex bureaucratic
procedures and a playing field titled in favour of Coal
India.
The coal divisions of the large miners are also hamstrung by
the current low price environment, meaning limited cash
available for new investments and management focus on trying to
run existing operations as efficiently as possible.
It's more likely that private Indian companies will seek to
get into domestic coal mining, with several expected to bid for
blocks.
These private companies, which could include GVK and Adani
Group have experience in mining, as well access to
newer technologies and expertise.
If they do enter the market, they will no doubt be more
efficient that Coal India, once again putting pressure on the
state giant to lift its game.
India aims to double annual coal output to 1.5 billion
tonnes by 2020, an ambitious target that if achieved would
probably eliminate much of the need for imported fuel,
especially thermal coal for power generation.
It's still very early days in getting anywhere close to that
target, and it will be worth watching to see if Coal India does
make efficiency and output gains, if the government can manage
to cut red and green tape and how much private companies are
willing to invest to get a foothold in the industry.
The main point is that the risks to India's domestic coal
output are no longer to the downside. If anything, the risk is
now that production will surprise on the upside, maybe not
immediately but certainly over the next few years.
This represents a further blow to export-orientated coal
miners in Australia, Indonesia and South Africa, as the last
thing they want to see is an early peak in Indian imports.
(Editing by Michael Perry)