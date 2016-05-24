(This is a repeat of an earlier story with no change in text.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist
for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 24 With China's steel
and iron ore bubble popped, the market is struggling to work out
what price levels these commodities should be trading around.
Perhaps coking coal provides good guidance.
Coking, or metallurgical, coal is the second major
component, along with iron ore, in making steel, but it doesn't
attract as much attention given the limited ways to trade it and
relatively strong concentration of producers.
This means that coking coal prices didn't enjoy the massive
rallies enjoyed by iron ore and steel between December and the
peak in late April, and also haven't suffered the same dramatic
declines.
Chinese iron ore futures traded on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange (DCE) surged by 90 percent from their
December low to the peak on April 25.
They have since slumped by 25 percent after the Beijing
authorities and China's exchanges enacted measures to curb
speculative buying.
DCE coking coal contracts rallied 38 percent
between the 2016 low on March 4 and the peak on April 25, and
they have subsequently slipped 15.5 percent to close on Monday
at 691.5 yuan ($105.57) a tonne.
What this shows is that DCE coking coal followed a similar
pattern to iron ore, but the gain and loss was nowhere near as
pronounced.
The difference becomes even more stark when looking at
prices outside of China's domestic exchanges.
Spot Asian iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI rallied 86 percent from
its December low to the 2016 high of $68.70 a tonne, and has
fallen back 23 percent to close at $52.70 on Monday.
In contrast, Australian free-on-board coking coal prices
gained only 20 percent between the end of December last year and
April 25, when the Chinese futures peaked.
Since then, coking coal prices in the world's top exporter
of the fuel have actually increased modestly, rising 2.3 percent
to $94.40 a tonne as of Monday.
In other words, coking coal has enjoyed gains this year and
has maintained them, while iron ore and steel have had larger
swings and been more volatile.
This can largely be explained by recognising that coking
coal isn't as actively traded as iron ore and steel, a fact that
also likely makes it a better indicator of the true state of the
steel-making complex.
COKING COAL'S SENSIBLE RALLY
Coking coal's rally would appear to be justified by looking
at China's import numbers.
In the first four months of the year, coking coal imports
rose to 16.793 million tonnes, up 14.7 percent from the same
period a year ago.
Australia has been grabbing the lion's share of China's
imports, providing 8.95 million tonnes in the January-April
period, up 27.8 percent from the same period in 2015.
China's increased appetite for imported coking coal
dovetails with its rising steel output, which hit a record high
in March.
This strength continued in April, with steel output actually
higher than March on a daily basis but slightly lower
month-on-month given April has one day less than March.
Assuming China's steel output stays at robust levels, it's
likely that coking coal imports will defy the trend toward lower
overall coal imports.
Coking coal is also getting a boost from India, with imports
in 2015 exceeding those by China.
Like China, India is cutting imports of thermal coal for
power generation, but is still increasing purchases of coking
coal to meet rising steel output.
Both India and China lack high quality domestic reserves of
coking coal, meaning the outlook for coking coal is considerably
brighter than it is for thermal coal.
That's not to say coking coal is a great long-term bet, as
it does face the likelihood that global demand will stagnate as
China has most likely reached peak steel output and growth in
the rest of the world won't be enough to offset the slowdown in
China.
But for now, coking coal is responding just as it should,
enjoying price gains in line with increased demand, but shunning
the wild swings that come with large exposure to Chinese small
investors.
(Editing by Ed Davies)