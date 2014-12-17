(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 17
many commodity markets this past year was that demand is no
longer king, with supply becoming the key driver, a dynamic
that's likely to persist in 2015.
While this trend has been identified, it has not been well
understood, with much market commentary still focused on the
state of demand as the key determinant of commodity prices.
This has been especially the case with China, where concern
over the slowing pace of economic growth has been used as an
explanation for weaker commodity prices.
The problem is that this analysis doesn't stack up against
commodity volumes being bought by China, the world's largest
consumer of natural resources.
In the first 11 months, China's imports of crude oil rose 9
percent from corresponding year-ago levels, iron ore arrivals
jumped 13.4 percent, unwrought copper 8.3 percent, unwrought
aluminium and products 13.6 percent and soybeans 12.3 percent.
The only major commodity where the weak demand as a result
of the softer economy argument actually holds is coal, where
imports fell 9.4 percent in the first 11 months.
Of course, there are several factors at work across the
commodity complex, with China's stockpiling of crude and copper
helping boost imports, while coal has been hurt by increased
efforts to reduce emissions in the world's largest polluter.
But in some ways these factors serve to distract from the
fact that supply, whether it be growth or contraction, is the
headline act in commodity markets.
IRON ORE THE TEMPLATE
The best example is iron ore where spot Asian prices
.IO62-CNI=SI have plunged 49 percent this year to a 5 1/2-year
low.
This has been driven by higher supply, mainly from
Australia, where the top two producers, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton, have flooded the market with their low-cost output.
The companies have argued vociferously that they are still
profitable at the current low prices, they expected prices to
drop and they believe they will win the long-term game as
higher-cost producers are forced to exit the market.
They may still be proven correct, but I'd wager that prices
have fallen far further than even their most pessimistic
forecasts, supply hasn't left the market as quickly as they
thought and their profits will come under pressure from weak
prices that are likely to persist for years to come.
It's the same miscalculation that cost coal producers
dearly, with thermal coal at Australia's Newcastle port
down 27 percent so far this year and heading for a
fourth consecutive annual decline.
The problem is not so much that demand has failed to meet
expectations, it's that the amount of supply built was far in
excess of even the most heroic demand forecasts.
This has already been seen in coal and iron ore.
Next cab off that rank is liquefied natural gas, where the
seven under-construction projects in Australia and two in the
United States are likely to shift another market that had been
in deficit to structural oversupply.
In crude, rising U.S. shale oil supply has been cited as the
factor driving prices lower, but there has also been increasing
output from Iraq and to some extent from a relaxation of Western
sanctions on Iran.
The Saudi decision to defend market share, which I projected
in a Sept. 30 column prior to Saudi Aramco's move to cut
official selling prices, shows that for the moment surplus
supply is driving the market to the extent that the world's
biggest exporter has to stand aside.
COMMODITY DEFICITS
While many commodities are now in structural oversupply,
there are some that are in deficit or may move that way.
Indonesia's ban on exports of unprocessed mineral ores saw
nickel prices surge earlier in 2014, but the market has
since realised that supplies are not as tight as feared.
However, Indonesia's bauxite export ban has tightened that
market, and the huge Chinese stockpile of the ore used to make
alumina is eroding.
This makes bauxite a good bet, and this will likely have
flow-on effects to alumina and to the final stage product,
aluminium, which is likely to move into a deficit outside of
China, which will still have a domestic surplus.
Copper has also been sold down this year, again on the soft
economic growth story and expectations of rising supply.
Both these dynamics may shift in 2015, with increased copper
demand from power grid and infrastructure spending in China and
disappointment on the supply side.
While supply will continue to drive many commodity markets,
this doesn't mean that demand can be safely ignored.
The most likely scenario for commodity demand is for a
global picture of modest increases, however this could be
altered if the Chinese authorities decide to boost spending to
prop up growth.
This is by no means a given, but each soft reading for key
economic indicators increases the likelihood of stimulus.
Overall, many commodity producers are still trying to come
to terms with their ill-considered expansions.
History does repeat itself, and as usual a demand-driven
commodity boom, this time led by China, has resulted in
over-investment in supply.
While volumes will remain strong, prices will remain weak
and cost-cutting will stay the order of the day.
