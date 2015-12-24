(Repeats item issued earlier with no change to text. The
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 24 It's always
tempting for commodity analysts to issue forecasts for the
coming year, even though we intrinsically know that the future
is inherently uncertain and even the most reasoned expectations
can be easily confounded by events.
With that in mind, and with a nod to my fellow Australians'
love of a punt, I've decided rather to do a list of bets I may
be tempted take in commodity markets in 2016, assuming I was
allowed to wager.
1. Crude oil will trade both below $30 a barrel and above
$60 in 2016.
Logic and momentum suggest the first part of this bet is a
no-brainer, with both Brent and WTI crude already having tested
below $35 a barrel. The second part relies on history repeating
itself insofar as when the bottom is reached, the rebound tends
to be rapid.
2. Thermal coal will snap five years of losses in 2016.
Coal has been unloved for so long, but it is also further
down the path of supply rationalisation than other commodities.
Using Australia's Newcastle spot index as the
benchmark, there may just be room for optimism on the view that
demand for higher-grade coal in Asia will remain solid, even in
China, and supplies certainly won't be growing much, if at all.
3. Iron ore won't drop below $30 a tonne in 2016.
This is a bet which may seem risky, given iron ore remains
vastly over-supplied and demand growth in China is likely to
remain muted, given the surplus of steel. However, the point of
maximum pain for several producers outside the big three of
Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, is likely to be reached before
the Asian spot price .IO62-CNI=SI can fall below $30 a tonne.
4. Rio Tinto and/or BHP Billiton will have new chief
executives in 2016.
This bet is premised on the view that iron ore prices won't
rise much, even if they do hold above $30 a tonne. Weak prices
will slam the profits at the two Anglo-Australian miners, and if
they are forced to cut dividends, the combination of angry
shareholders and still no sign of rebounding commodity prices
will probably be enough to claim some scalps.
5. Asian spot LNG prices will drop below $6 per mmBtu in
2016.
It's been one-way traffic for spot LNG prices in Asia
LNG-AS, which fell as low as $6.60 per million British
thermal units in October. The knife may have further to fall,
given the increasing amounts of new LNG hitting the market from
Australia and the United States.
6. China will be able to export more steel and aluminium in
2016 despite rising protectionism.
While the trend towards slapping duties on Chinese exports
of steel and aluminium is likely to accelerate in 2016, it's
also likely that the Chinese will be able to still ship more as
anti-dumping measures tend to work with a lag. It's also
possible that even with increased tariffs, Chinese products will
still be competitive in some markets.
7. There will be a major resource bankruptcy in 2016.
So many commodity producers have been holding on for so long
waiting for a turn in the market that it would seem inevitable
that somebody's fingernails will eventually break. Even if
everybody manages to cling on for another year, a side bet could
be that if there isn't a bankruptcy, there will be some forced
mergers and acquisitions.
