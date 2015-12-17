(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 17 - China is no
longer a driver of commodity demand, rather it has become a
constant factor that can be relied upon to import relatively
steady volumes of major natural resources.
Both China's central bank and a respected think-tank expect
further moderation in the economic growth rate next year, which
underscores that the world's second-largest economy is still
undergoing a structural transformation, but is unlikely to fall
victim to a hard landing.
The People's Bank of China said in a paper published on
Wednesday that annual growth will slow to 6.8 percent in 2016,
from an estimated 6.9 percent this year.
This forecast followed a similar estimate from the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences, which said the economy may expand
between 6.6 percent and 6.8 percent because of weak external
demand and slowing domestic investment.
The central bank said it expects fixed asset investment, an
important driver of commodity demand, to rise 10.8 percent in
2016 from this year.
While that sounds positive for commodity demand, the bank
also said that "downward pressures on growth will persist for a
while due to overcapacity, profit deceleration, and rising
non-performing loans".
But the People's Bank also highlighted several positives,
including expected retail sales growth of 11.1 percent next year
and a stabilisation of the key residential property sector.
Taken together, the economy picture China is painting for
2016 is largely a continuation of what has happened this year,
with some upside as higher government spending kicks in.
This is the case even taking into account some widespread
market scepticism over the accuracy of China gross domestic
product figures, with several analysts saying the real rate of
growth is most likely at least a percentage point below the
official numbers.
But for commodity import demand, what matters is whether
China's economy will be growing at all, and how much of that
growth will be resource-intensive.
The base case for China's commodity demand is that the
import volumes seen in 2015 are at least likely to be matched in
2016, with scope for a modest increase for some.
SOME UPSIDE POSSIBLE
If there is an uptick in property construction and
infrastructure spending on railways for example, this may give a
little lift to iron ore imports, as well as copper and other
minor metals such as nickel.
But the key point is that China's economy is unlikely to
grow so much in 2016 that it creates significant extra demand
for commodities.
Full-year data isn't yet available, but in the first 11
months of the year, iron ore imports lifted a small 1.3 percent
from the same period in 2014, to 856.55 million tonnes.
Unwrought copper imports were down 2.8 percent, but ores and
concentrates were up by 11 percent, as China smelted more of the
industrial metal.
A growth rate next year largely similar to 2015 probably
means similar rates of growth in commodity import volumes.
Of course, there are always going to be outliers, coal comes
to mind, with imports having dropped 29.4 percent in the first
11 months of 2015 from the same period a year earlier.
Beijing's ongoing campaign to limit coal use means a rebound
in imports seems unlikely, but a decline similar to what's
happened this year may be too pessimistic.
Crude oil imports rose a strong 8.7 percent in the first 11
months, but much of the growth was channelled into strategic
storage, as well as sharply higher exports of refined fuel.
There are some question marks as to whether China has
sufficient new storage available to keep stockpiling at the rate
it did this year, meaning the risk is for crude import growth to
moderate in 2016.
Part of the strong crude imports was related to rising
demand for gasoline as car sales gained, which also had a
positive flow-on effect for imports of rubber, with inbound
shipments of both natural and synthetic rubber jumping 12.3
percent in the first 11 months of 2015.
With vehicle sales expected to remain robust, rubber imports
may enjoy another year of solid growth in China.
With the outlook for China's commodity import demand being a
steady-as-she-goes picture, what does this mean for prices?
Not too much, as for most commodities the issue is about
oversupply, and this still has to be worked out, although 2016
may see the point of capitulation reached for some of the worst
affected, such as iron ore, steel and aluminium.
