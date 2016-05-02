(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia May 2 - It's sometimes
tempting to take a Western view of China and conclude that
Beijing's attempts to limit speculation in commodity futures in
order to prevent price bubbles are ill-advised and ultimately
doomed to failure.
It's likely that market participants schooled in the Western
ethos of light-touch regulation will baulk at China's latest
attempt to force the market, in this case for commodities, to
behave in the fashion deemed appropriate by the authorities.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on
April 29 that it won't allow domestic commodity futures markets
to become a "hot-bed" for speculators, comments that confirmed a
Reuters story that exchanges in Dalian, Shanghai and Zhengzhou
had been asked to bring speculative trading under control.
The measures implemented by the exchanges include raising
trading margins, with the Dalian Commodity Exchange lifting them
to 8 percent from 7 percent for iron ore, as well as
boosting transactions costs.
Dalian also increased transactions fees on coke and coking
coal contracts three times between April 22 and April
28, as well as boosting the minimum margin to 9 percent from 8
percent.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange increased transactions fees
for steel rebar to 0.01 percent from 0.006 percent on
April 25, and also cut night trading hours by two hours from
four hours previously.
While other commodities were also affected by new measures,
it's worth noting that the biggest, and most aggressive changes,
were in the steel complex.
This is logical given it appears much of the froth in
China's commodity markets has been driven by rapid price spikes
in steel, as well as for its raw materials, iron ore and coking
coal.
Dalian iron ore futures surged 65 percent from the end of
last year to the peak of 479 yuan ($74) a tonne, reached on
April 25, the day the first of the restrictions were announced.
Since then the price has slipped to close on April 29 at 456
yuan a tonne.
But more importantly, the volumes of contracts traded has
plummeted, with 1.911 million exchanged on April 29, down from
the record 10.46 million on March 10 this year.
By way of comparison, daily volumes for iron ore futures in
2015 ranged from around 150,000 to about 5 million.
At the record volume of over 10 million contracts, it meant
that paper iron traded on that day was just over 1 billion
tonnes, which is more than China's imports for the whole of
2015, which totalled 952 million tonnes.
It was much the same story for coking coal, with daily
volumes dropping from a record 1.536 million contracts on April
26 to just 530,996 on April 29, which is closer, but still
above, the peak day for 2015 of 437,638 contracts on Nov. 20.
Shanghai rebar volumes slumped from 23.97 million on April
21 to 11.42 million on April 29, a figure still near the top of
the 2015 range of about 900,000 to 13 million.
MEASURES WORKING - SO FAR
While it's still early days for the new measures, it appears
on first blush that they are working exactly as intended.
Prices have come off, but not plummeted, and volumes are
also down, but not so much as to raise concerns that liquidity
is being choked off for legitimate users of futures contracts,
such as steel mills, miners and major commodity traders.
Again, there is still much that could go wrong, but it seems
that this intervention is playing out more successfully than
last year's measures to stop short-selling that roiled China's
equity markets.
Perhaps it's easier to calm a speculative bubble than it is
to stop people selling in a market that's already heading south.
The main risk is that the measures to calm markets end up
driving away major users of the market, thus hurting the very
people they are intended to help.
It's possible that once the hot money goes to find the next
trendy asset class the measures will be relaxed, but one thing
market participants tend to hate is uncertainty and constantly
changing rules and regulations.
Certainly, steel mills, miners and commodity traders should
welcome a market that is trading in a more rational fashion.
It's clear that the huge price gains this year weren't
really supported by any major fundamental shift in the
supply-demand dynamics for iron ore, coking coal and steel.
While some gains in recent weeks would have been justifiable
on the basis of an improving outlook for steel demand on the
back of stimulus spending on infrastructure and construction, as
well as re-stocking of the supply chain, it doesn't appear that
rallies of more than 60 percent were warranted.
In coming weeks if prices tend to ebb and flow in line with
a combination of news events and supply-demand data, and
commodity volumes stabilise at levels closer, or above, their
longer-term norms, then the CSRC is likely to be able to claim
victory, at least in this round.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)