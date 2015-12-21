(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia Dec 21 - If 2015 was the
year in which the growing oversupply of key commodities led to a
rout in prices, will 2016 bring the point of capitulation,
leading to consolidation and the start of recovery?
That would certainly be the hope of many beleaguered
commodity producers, be they members of OPEC, shale gas drillers
in North America or the big companies that bet their futures on
what they thought would be China's endless appetite for coal,
iron ore, copper and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
But the problem with hoping for a rationalisation of supply
is that everybody wants someone else to shut down or cut
production.
Everywhere in commodity markets, producers are still
following the tactics that have largely failed for the past few
years.
That is to cut costs while increasing output, in order to
keep, or increase, market share while lowering the unit cost of
production.
This is a great strategy as long as your company is the only
one able to pursue it successfully, but if everybody is able to
do it, all that happens is prices continue to fall as more
supply hits the market.
Coal is probably the major commodity most advanced in this
process, with 2015 representing a fifth year of declining prices
that has seen the Asian benchmark Newcastle index
lose almost two-thirds of its value since January 2011.
Yet, despite this massive loss in the value of coal, output
hasn't declined significantly in major exporters such as
Australia and Indonesia, with cost-cutting and weakening
currencies allowing producers to keep mines open.
This dynamic is also playing out in iron ore, where the big
three miners that dominate global trade, Brazil's Vale
and the Anglo-Australian pair of Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton, have managed to lower costs so much
that they can still make decent profits.
Iron ore has become a race between who can last longer, the
big three's higher-cost and smaller rivals, or the patience of
shareholders angered by a collapse in the value of their
investments and concerned about the increasingly likelihood of
cuts to dividends.
The chief executives of the large miners will be hoping that
supply will be cut as smaller companies are forced from the
market, but even if this does happen in 2016, it's possible that
not enough supply will leave the market to allow for a recovery
in prices.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell to the lowest since
assessments began in 2008 earlier this month, dropping to $37 a
tonne, about one-fifth of what it fetched at its peak in early
2011.
While Vale, BHP and Rio can still make profits at this
price, it's unlikely they can make enough to keep increasing the
dividends to shareholders.
If companies such as Rio and BHP are forced to curb payouts
to shareholders, expect to see leadership changes as the current
management has repeatedly said dividend policies will be
maintained and the tactic of dominating the market with low-cost
supply will eventually work.
WAITING FOR YOUR RIVALS TO DIE
Another group of increasingly nervous producers are those in
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as
they also await the exit of higher-cost crude from the market.
While top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia still has sufficient
financial reserves to weather another year of low prices, the
budgets of other countries, such as Venezuela and Angola, are
starting to look increasingly vulnerable.
Fiscal and economic turmoil generally leads to political
upheaval, and if low prices persist, it's likely that the
populations of many of the weaker commodity producing countries
will become increasingly restless.
But like coal and iron ore, hopes for a rationalisation of
crude supply may be optimistic, especially in the light of
Iran's likely boost to output as Western sanctions are lifted
and plans for increased exports from neighbouring Iraq.
The coal and iron ore experience also make it likely that
U.S. shale oil drillers, and other higher-cost producers such as
Canadian oil sands, will be able to cling on for longer than the
market generally expects them to.
If many commodity producers are waiting for their rivals to
go out of business, LNG producers will be dreading the arrival
of new competitors, as both Australia and the United States ramp
up output of the super-chilled fuel.
Similar to other commodities, LNG struggled in 2015 and is
less than a third of what it was at the peak in February 2014.
It's hard to build anything other than a bearish case for
LNG, given the new plants are likely to run at close to maximum
rates no matter what the price, as they need cash to repay the
enormous capital investment.
Oversupply also plagues beneficiated commodities, such as
steel and aluminium, with too much capacity remaining online in
China as loss-making companies are allowed to survive because
politics trumps economics.
Like other commodities, this isn't a new situation and
oversupply has been building for some time.
While 2015 was the year that the excess capacity finally hit
home, it is far from certain that 2016 will be the year of
capitulation.
It may take another year of producers grimly hanging on
before they start to topple over, and if history is any guide,
it always takes longer for the point of maximum pain to be
reached than the market anticipates.
Many resource companies will be hoping for a slightly better
demand profile in 2016, especially if China's spending on
infrastructure and housing construction does pick up in tandem
with a slightly brighter economy in the rest of the world.
But demand isn't the main issue for commodities, and even
the most optimistic scenarios for the global economy are
unlikely to spur enough consumption to overcome excess supply.
If commodities are to stage any sort of recovery in 2016,
it's likely to take the form of a fairly brutal first half
followed by a brighter second, but this scenario only holds if
sufficient supply is forced from the market because of ongoing
low prices.
