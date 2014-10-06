--Clyde Russell is a Reuters columnist. The views expressed
are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LONDON, Oct 6 Crazy or brave? That might be the
most logical thought if anybody told you now was a good time to
invest in commodities, given the sharp declines in the main
indexes in the past few months.
But that's exactly what the overwhelming majority of fund
managers and bankers were advocating at last week's World
Commodities Week conference in London.
Their optimism was in contrast to the clutch of analysts who
presented at the meeting, who generally reinforced the current
bearish theme by pointing to softness in demand in top importer
China, as well as plentiful supply for many commodities.
The fund managers and bankers do have more than just blind
optimism (and a desire for fresh funds to manage), and can point
to a raft of reasons why they believe prices are near a bottom.
But the question remains as to who has the most compelling
argument, and whether institutional and other major investors
are prepared to buy into an asset class that most would view as
having a disappointing recent track record.
While commodities had a good start to the year,
outperforming equities, they have since struggled, with the
Bloomberg Commodity Index down 13.2 percent from its
2014 peak in late April, and the S&P GSCI 14.9 percent
weaker from its June high.
Much of the weakness has been because oil prices fell, after
gaining on geopolitical fears related to Iraq and Ukraine, while
metals and bulks suffered as China's economic growth outlook
wobbled and certain agricultural commodities weakened in the
light of higher expected production.
The problem for any bullish outlook is that the above
reasons are pretty much still in force.
MORE THAN GUT FEEL
So what are the reasons to expect improved performance is
around the corner?
Other than a gut feel that prices have fallen enough, the
most cited argument at the conference was that the so-called
commodity supercycle remains in place, and the long-term growth
case remains compelling even if the market is currently in a
bear phase.
Even if these are valid arguments, the main problem is that
many commodities producers have acted to bring on so much new
supply that even bullish demand outcomes will be swamped by the
increased output.
This is the case in coal, iron ore, refined oil products,
and copper, with liquefied natural gas among commodities with
the potential for oversupply.
Even if there are strong gains in volumes, there may not be
matching gains in prices, which is an undesirable outcome for
commodity investors.
While a broader, long-term bullish demand trend may still be
intact for commodities as China, India and other major
developing nations such as Indonesia, experience urbanisation
and a growing middle class, the actions of resource companies
have significantly undermined the potential for higher prices.
The trick is to find commodities with supply constraints,
coupled with a still compelling demand profile, and then find
ways to tap into the potential for higher prices.
NEW STRATEGIES TO BOOST RETURNS
For portfolio investors, commodities were touted as still
offering diversification and insurance against inflation.
However, there was recognition that unless absolute returns
can be boosted, commodities as an asset class will struggle to
attract new investors and may lose more of the existing pool.
What was increasingly clear at the conference was that some
of the traditional ways of investing in commodities were
unlikely to deliver acceptable returns.
Strategies that involve playing contango and backwardation
on futures curves, or trades that followed momentum, were
described by one fund manager as "naive."
More complex strategies, active management, trading both
long and short and focusing on individual commodities rather
than a basket in an index are possible solutions.
But for parts of the investment community, such as major
pension funds with strict mandates, these strategies may not be
suitable and won't help boost interest in the asset class.
But what is clear is that commodity investment, if it is
going to be successful, is going to become increasingly
specialised and active.
Passive strategies and traditional index-based products are
unlikely to be able to deliver returns high enough to make them
compelling when viewed against alternative assets classes.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)